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3 of the Best Canadian Stocks for a Buy and Hold in a TFSA

Given their reliable business models, predictable cash flows, and ongoing expansion initiatives, these three Canadian stocks are ideal for your TFSA.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Enbridge, Fortis, and Hydro One are top picks for a TFSA portfolio, offering resilience through regulated business models, stable dividends, and defensive characteristics in volatile markets.
  • These high-quality companies provide reliable annual returns and consistent dividend growth, making them ideal for long-term wealth creation in uncertain economic environments.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows investors to earn tax-free returns on their investments up to their contribution limit, making it an effective tool for long-term wealth creation. However, investors should be selective when choosing stocks for their TFSA, as significant share price declines and subsequent selling can lead not only to capital erosion but also to a permanent reduction in the value of their contribution room.

Given the uncertain economic environment, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and elevated oil and natural gas prices, investors should focus on adding high-quality companies with resilient business models and reliable financial performance to their TFSA portfolios. Against this backdrop, here are my three top picks.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an excellent addition to a TFSA portfolio due to its dependable contracted business model, consistent dividend growth, and attractive yield. Approximately 98% of the company’s earnings are generated from long-term contracts and regulated assets, while nearly 80% of those cash flows are indexed to inflation. As a result, Enbridge’s financial performance is less sensitive to commodity price fluctuations, economic uncertainty, and broader market volatility. Supported by its resilient business model and stable cash flows, the company has paid dividends for more than seven decades and has increased its dividend consistently for 31 consecutive years. Its current quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share yields 4.93%.

Meanwhile, rising oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America continue to support demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and services. To capitalize on these favourable industry trends, the company plans to invest between $10 billion and $11 billion annually to expand and strengthen its asset base. Supported by these growth initiatives, management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and distributable cash flow per share to increase at an annualized rate of approximately 5% through 2030. Given its reliable business model, resilient cash flows, and long-term growth prospects, Enbridge appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders.

Fortis

Another reliable dividend stock that would fit well in a TFSA portfolio is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Thanks to its regulated asset base and low-risk transmission and distribution operations, the utility generates stable and predictable earnings that are less vulnerable to market volatility and broader macroeconomic pressures. In addition, its steadily expanding asset base and improving operating efficiency have continued to support healthy financial performance and cash flow growth.

Backed by this resilient business model, Fortis has delivered an average annual shareholder return of 10.63% over the last 20 years. The company has also raised its dividend for the last 52 years and currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.27%.

Meanwhile, Fortis continues to expand its infrastructure to meet the rising energy needs of its customers. The company plans to invest $28.8 billion through 2030, which could grow its rate base to $57.9 billion at an annualized rate of 7%. Supported by these long-term growth initiatives, management expects to increase its dividend by 4–6% annually through the end of the decade. Considering its stable business model, reliable dividend growth, and defensive characteristics, I believe Fortis would make an excellent long-term addition to a TFSA portfolio, particularly in today’s uncertain economic environment.

Hydro One

My final pick is Hydro One (TSX:H). The pure-play electricity transmission and distribution company has no direct exposure to power generation. Approximately 99% of its operations are rate-regulated, which helps shield its financial performance from commodity price swings and broader market volatility. As a result, the company can generate stable, predictable earnings across varying economic and market conditions.

Supported by its resilient regulated business model, Hydro One has delivered an impressive average annual shareholder return of 17.84% over the last five years. The company has also increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 5.2% over the past eight years and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 2.37%.

Meanwhile, Hydro One continues to expand its asset base through ongoing infrastructure investments. The company currently has 15 transmission projects in various stages of development and construction, which should support long-term earnings growth. In addition, rising population levels and continued housing development across its service areas could further strengthen demand for its distribution business.

Given its regulated operations, predictable cash flows, and ongoing expansion initiatives, I believe Hydro One is well-positioned to continue delivering steady financial growth and reliable shareholder returns, regardless of broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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