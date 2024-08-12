Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

Two low-priced growth stocks are multi-baggers in the making for their visible high-growth potential.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
young people stare at smartphones

Source: Getty Images

Growth investing is one of the profitable stock-buying strategies. Capital gains or price appreciation is the primary focus, and growth stocks with visible strong upside potential are the investment choices. The TSX has several multi-bagger candidates, but there are two price-friendly if not ridiculously cheap options right now.

Payfare (TSX:PAY) and Healwell AI (TSX:AIDX) could soar higher than their current share prices in their respective sectors. The former caters to a fast-growing next-generation workforce, while the latter aims to deliver accurate diagnoses and treatment plans in the healthcare sector.

Financial technology

Payfare empowers next-generation workers in the gig economy. The $357.7 million financial technology company’s platform provides gig workers mobile banking and instant payment solutions, including loyalty rewards.

Further, the fintech partners with leading gig platforms like DoorDash, Lyft, and Uber to optimize worker payouts. The current share price is $7.35 (+18.4% year-to-date), while market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $11.33 (+54.2%).

The business is thriving, as evidenced by Payfare’s latest quarterly results. In the three months ending  June 30, 2024, revenue increased 20.4% year-over-year to a record $56 million. Net income climbed 131.6% to $4.9 million versus Q2 2024. For the first half of the year, profits ballooned 194% to $10 million from a year ago.

According to management, Payfare generates approximately 70% to 80% of its revenue from network interchange fees collected from payment networks. The rest, or 20% to 30%, are from user banking fees such as ATM withdrawals, money transfers, and foreign exchange.

Payfare also incurs little or no marketing costs since gig platforms initiate invitations to gig workers or market Payfare’s products and services. From Q1 2021, active users have grown exponentially from 146,842 to 1,468,770 in Q2 2024 (900.24%).

The fintech funds its growth objectives using internally generated free cash flow (FCF). At the quarter’s end, the $9.6 million FCF is 4,700% higher than the same period in 2023. Notably, Payfare has zero debt. Management added that the sixth-consecutive earnings-positive quarter in Q2 2024 indicates consistent profitability.

In early March this year, Uber announced the launch of the Uber Pro Card in Canada in partnership with Payfare and Mastercard. On July 25, 2024, Payfare signed a long-term contract extension with Lyft to ensure continued collaboration and future product enhancements.

Healthcare technology

Healwell AI continues to deliver astronomical returns in 2024. At only $1.93 per share, current investors enjoy a 157.3% year-to-date gain. Had you invested $5,000 on year-end 2023, your money would be $12,866.67 today. Market analysts recommend a strong buy rating and forecast a 91.2% upside in one year.

The $322.6 million healthcare technology company believes that artificial intelligence (AI) can help make healthcare more predictive and proactive. Healwell uses AI to analyze big data and develop improved preventive care recommendations for patients.

Because of organic growth, strategic mergers, and a robust acquisition pipeline, Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of Healwell, expects the current $20 million plus revenue to soon exceed $40 million annually.

Strong buys

Payfare and Healwell AI are buying opportunities for their low prices vis-à-vis their visible and enormous high-growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Payfare. The Motley Fool recommends DoorDash, Mastercard, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Microsoft is a diversified tech company that is poised to benefit from an early mover advantage in the AI segment.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

Large-cap AI stocks such as CrowdStrike have the potential to deliver outsized returns to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in C3.ai Stock in Canada

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian investors could ride C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock's wild swings for profit in September. Here's why, and how.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian tech companies have potential to deliver stellar returns by capitalizing on the ongoing advancements in the technology sector.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Hold for a Lifetime

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Kinaxis and Docebo have the potential to generate game-changing returns to shareholders in the upcoming…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy AI Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) stock is a great Canadian AI play for long-term investors looking for deals.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Is 2024 Finally the Year for a BlackBerry Stock Comeback?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down close to 70% in the last eight years, can BlackBerry stock stage a comeback in 2024 and beat the…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Canada may not have direct AI semiconductor stocks, but you can invest in these stocks using AI to improve business…

Read more »