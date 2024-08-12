Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

These Canadian tech companies have potential to deliver stellar returns by capitalizing on the ongoing advancements in the technology sector.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property

Source: Getty Images

Investing in tech stocks is a compelling strategy for those looking to maximize their portfolio’s growth potential. As tech stocks are associated with innovation, they have the potential to deliver above-average growth.

It’s worth noting that companies with exposure to areas like digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) are promising and offer the potential for substantial returns. These businesses can scale quickly and penetrate new markets, leading to exponential growth in their value. This creates an opportunity for investors to achieve stellar returns by capitalizing on ongoing technological advancements.

With this background, let’s explore two high-quality Canadian tech stocks with fundamentally strong businesses. Investors can buy and hold these tech stocks for the next decade to generate stellar returns and beat broader markets by a wide margin.

Constellation Software 

Investors planning to invest in a few high-quality Canadian tech stocks could add Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) to their portfolio. As a leading provider of specialized software and services, Constellation Software owns a robust network of companies catering to diverse industries and has built a broad, sticky customer base.

The company’s impressive growth is evident in its financial performance. For the first half of 2024, Constellation Software reported a 22% year-over-year increase in total revenues, primarily driven by its strategic acquisitions. During the same period, the company’s cash flow from operations surged 33% compared to the previous year. This strong performance has propelled Constellation Software stock, which has appreciated by approximately 51% over the past year.

Further, Constellation Software stock has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 28% in the last five years, translating to an overall gain of about 256%.

Constellation Software’s diverse portfolio and expanding customer base provide a solid foundation for future growth. Moreover, the momentum in its business will likely sustain given the company’s emphasis on tailored software solutions and its strategic acquisition strategy, which position it well to capitalize on emerging trends such as digital transformation and AI. Overall, Constellation Software’s ability to grow its revenue rapidly and acquire vertical market software companies with solid growth and earnings position it well to deliver above-average returns in the long term.

Shopify 

Investors seeking opportunities in the tech sector with long-term growth potential could consider adding Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock to their portfolios. This Canadian technology company is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift towards omnichannel platforms through its unified commerce solutions.

Given macro uncertainty, Shopify stock is down about 8% year-to-date and underperformed the broader markets. However, its ability to expand Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and Gross Payments Volume (GPV) enabled Shopify to deliver solid revenue in the second quarter of 2024. Its revenue increased 21% year-over-year, and free cash flow margin more than doubled.

Thanks to the durability of its revenue and pullback in share price, Shopify is an attractive investment near the current levels.

The company’s fundamentals remain strong, evident from its consistent growth in key metrics such as GMV, GPV, and free cash flows. Further, Shopify continues growing its active merchant base. Its dominant position in the e-commerce sector, innovative product offerings—like payment processing and sales and marketing tools—geographic expansion, and integration of AI into its offerings augur well for growth.

Further, cross-selling opportunities, a transition towards an asset-light business model, and cost-reduction initiatives position it well to deliver sustainable earnings in the long term and solid capital gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy..

More on Tech Stocks

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Microsoft is a diversified tech company that is poised to benefit from an early mover advantage in the AI segment.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

Large-cap AI stocks such as CrowdStrike have the potential to deliver outsized returns to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in C3.ai Stock in Canada

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian investors could ride C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock's wild swings for profit in September. Here's why, and how.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Hold for a Lifetime

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Kinaxis and Docebo have the potential to generate game-changing returns to shareholders in the upcoming…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy AI Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) stock is a great Canadian AI play for long-term investors looking for deals.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Is 2024 Finally the Year for a BlackBerry Stock Comeback?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down close to 70% in the last eight years, can BlackBerry stock stage a comeback in 2024 and beat the…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Canada may not have direct AI semiconductor stocks, but you can invest in these stocks using AI to improve business…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in AI Stocks for Investors Who Love Stability

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why long-term investors can consider investing in blue-chip AI stocks such as Microsoft and Broadcom right now.

Read more »