Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive Income for Retirees: 2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Stash Away for Decades

Passive Income for Retirees: 2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Stash Away for Decades

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another passive-income investment could be a great fit for retirees seeking to invest for the long term.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

Retired passive-income investors may wish to hang onto some of the market’s less-volatile (or “safe”) dividend stocks as we look to close out the year with some wobbliness. Undoubtedly, the coming U.S. election, economic data releases, quarterly fumbles, and geopolitical pressures could continue to make for a rocky finish to the year. Either way, retirees should keep on playing the long game by sticking with the shares of well-run firms that can make it through tougher terrain without having to put the dividend (or distribution) on the chopping block.

In this piece, we’ll take a brief glimpse at two retiree-friendly Canadian passive-income plays that one can feel comfortable holding during almost every type of market environment.

Such all-weather plays pay generous dividends and are worth hanging onto, even when fear grips the hearts of most other market participants. Indeed, given their solid (and in many cases, growing) dividend payouts, the following names seem more like mainstay investments to hang onto for decades at a time rather than stocks to be traded into or out of for a shot at quick gains.

Though the following two “safe” dividend stocks could enjoy considerable appreciation over the coming years and decades, it’s the payout that I believe is the main draw for retirees who need the passive income to finance a sustained and perhaps even comfortable retirement lifestyle. Without further ado, let’s get into the relatively low-beta, high-yield names that may just be able to help you keep your cool when should the market continue wobbling into 2025 and beyond.

CT REIT

First up, we have CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN), one of the most reliable retail-focused REITs (real estate investment trusts) in the country. The REIT, which houses many Canadian Tire locations, is a slightly higher-yielding (shares yield 6.42% at writing vs. 4.68% for shares of CTC.A) way to ride on the back of one of Canada’s most iconic retailers.

As interest rates begin to fall, I see CRT.UN shares making a run for all-time highs, perhaps as soon as the fourth quarter. Undoubtedly, REITs stand out as one of the bigger winners once the Bank of Canada really gets going on the rate cuts. Though the retail REITs aren’t the most exciting in the world, I find names like CRT.UN represents a less-rocky trade than the retailers themselves as we move into a mixed economy that could bring forth the need for rapid-fire rate cuts.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a steady utility that’s been picking up momentum for the summer after spending around a year fluctuating violently and failing to sustain any sort of breakout. At writing, FTS stock boasts a nice 4% dividend yield, which is poised to grow at a mid-single-digit rate every single year, even if there’s a recession or bear market in the cards.

With the company clocking in a relatively solid second-quarter result, retired income investors may wish to initiate a position before lower rates and increased demand for its services help power the stock’s latest rally. Finally, the 0.22 beta entails less market risk and a smoother ride for investors who aren’t fans of the turbulence endured more than a week ago.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Robin Brown

Are you thinking about building a dividend income portfolio for your RRSP? Here are two amazing stocks with years of…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

Invest in These TFSA Stocks Now and Retire With Peace of Mind

| Robin Brown

Looking to have peace of mind (and lots of cash) for retirement? Check out these three high quality stocks to…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Use a TFSA to Boost Pension Earnings

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is a great tool for retirees seeking tax-free passive income.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Want the $1,937.73 Maximum CPP Benefit? Top Strategies for Boosting Your Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Use every trick you possibly can to max out on that CPP, and then turn it into passive income that…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have made some patient investors quite rich.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Retirement

CPP Enhancements: Boosting Your Retirement Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want more monthly income than CPP has to offer? Pick up this ETF, and look into these many…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Significant Upside Potential

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks could soar as interest rates fall.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

3 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks are perfect additions to your TFSA.

Read more »