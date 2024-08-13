Member Login
This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Looking for a top dividend stock? How about a monthly payout that offers strong long-term growth as well!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Monthly paying Canadian dividend stocks offer the advantage of consistent cash flow, which can be particularly beneficial for retirees or income-focused investors. Yet only 15 to 20% of dividend-paying stocks on the TSX offer monthly dividends.

These stocks can provide more frequent income, allowing investors to better match their cash flow needs and reinvest dividends more rapidly through a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). So today, let’s look at a top choice.

Dream REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) on the TSX that specializes in acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial properties across North America and Europe. The REIT’s portfolio is well-diversified, featuring a mix of logistics, distribution, and urban industrial assets, which are strategically located in key markets.

Financially, Dream Industrial REIT has shown consistent performance, supported by its stable cash flow and prudent capital management. The REIT has been active in expanding its portfolio, particularly through acquisitions in Europe. This international expansion strategy, combined with its focus on high-demand industrial assets, positions Dream Industrial REIT as a resilient player in the real estate sector, particularly during times of economic uncertainty.

Investors in Dream Industrial REIT are typically attracted by its solid dividend yield and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The REIT has a history of paying reliable distributions, which are supported by its strong occupancy rates and long-term leases with quality tenants.

Recent earnings

Dream Industrial REIT recently reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The REIT achieved a 5% increase in Comparative Properties Net Operating Income (CP NOI) of $92.9 million, up from $88.5 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by strong performance in Canada, particularly in Ontario and Québec, where CP NOI increased by 8.9% and 8%, respectively.

The REIT’s net rental income for Q2 2024 was $87.7 million, representing a 5.6% year-over-year increase. However, the REIT’s net income for the quarter was $61.6 million, down from $80.4 million in Q2 2023.

In terms of asset and equity growth, Dream Industrial REIT’s total assets increased to $8 billion as of June 30, 2024, a 2.1% rise from December 2023. The net asset value (NAV) per unit also saw a slight increase to $16.73 from $16.61 at the end of 2023.

Is it valuable?

Dream Industrial REIT presents strong value for investors. This comes from its strong financial metrics and attractive valuation. The REIT is trading at a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.8, so it’s clear its market price is below its book value. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors to acquire shares at a discount relative to the REIT’s intrinsic value. Additionally, the Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratios, both trailing (21.4) and forward (14.9), indicate that the stock is reasonably priced compared to its earnings.

The REIT’s return on equity (ROE) of 3.9% and return on assets (ROA) of 2.7% also show its effectiveness in using its equity and assets to generate earnings. Despite a slight year-over-year decline in quarterly earnings and revenue growth, the REIT’s ability to maintain high margins and generate consistent cash flow, with an operating cash flow of $299.6 million, highlights its financial stability and resilience.

Finally, Dream Industrial REIT offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.4%. This is definitely appealing to income-focused investors. While the payout ratio is high at 115.3%, indicating that the REIT is paying out more in dividends than it earns, it has stable cash flow and significant levered free cash flow of $358.8 million. The REIT has an ability to maintain its dividend payments, combined with its strong balance sheet. This includes $103.4 million in cash and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 63.7%.

Bottom line

Now, how much could you earn from a $5,000 investment today? Let’s get into it with today’s dividend.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
DIR.UN$12.77391$0.70$273.70monthly$5,000

Investors could therefore earn $273.70 annually, or $22.80 per month! So, this stock is certainly a valuable investment for those seeking both income and potential capital appreciation.

