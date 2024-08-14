Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stock Bargains to Buy After the Market Correction

2 Growth Stock Bargains to Buy After the Market Correction

Buy Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and another top cheap growth stock while they’re down and out.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

With broader markets climbing back after an early-August dip, Canadian investors may wish to punch their tickets before stocks can roar back to new highs. Indeed, just two weeks ago, it seemed like stocks were headed for a nasty bear market moment or even a crash as recession fears came to light. It’s never a good feeling to be invested during a market selloff. That said, sometimes you just have to hold your nose and buy something after the S&P 500 sheds north of 8% of its value.

With stocks roaring back in the past week, the scary market selloff now looks to be nothing more than just another run-of-the-mill stock market correction, one that’s to be expected every now and then. With so many unforeseen events coming in simultaneously, it should be no surprise to see stocks take a bit of a dip in the heat of the summer.

After all, it’s been a long time since we’ve had such a correction, and while some of the more bearish folks out there (think Dan Niles) believe the bottom isn’t in quite yet (we still have September to get through), I still think it makes sense to at least start doing a tiny bit of buying.

In this piece, we’ll check in with two intriguing growth stocks that I still view as a pretty good deal as stocks move on from the summertime correction.

Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is a more than 100-year-old company with a brand that’s tough to top, especially as more health-conscious consumers opt for quality over cheapness at the vitamin aisle. When it comes to your health, seldom is it a good idea to trade down to a potentially lower-quality generic alternative.

In any case, Jamieson is a trusted brand name that’s not all too expensive versus rivals. With some of the best operating economics in the business and a brand that could help power international growth, I’d not sleep on JWEL stock while it’s still down more than 27% from its all-time high hit all the way back in 2020.

At writing, shares go for 19.0 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to go alongside a 2.71% dividend yield. If the economy picks up and rates really begin to retreat, look for Jamieson shares to make up for lost time over the next 12-18 months. Lower rates are a tremendous positive for such a mid-cap ($1.3 billion market cap) firm with a world of growth expansion opportunities.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares have been punished harshly in recent sessions, thanks partly to the tech-focused nature of the latest U.S. market selloff. More recently, GOOG stock fell under pressure (down around 1% during Tuesday’s after-hours session) as the U.S. Department of Justice mulled a potential breakup of the $2 trillion firm.

I think such a breakup could unlock massive value for long-term shareholders. As such, I view the dip on the news as overblown and opening up a potential window to buy the stock at below $165 per share. Though I view an Alphabet breakup as a possible positive, I’m unsure if any such move will happen. Such massive moves take many years to play out. Further, significant hurdles must be overcome before such an event can occur.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canada day banner background design of flag
Investing

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Investing in these Canadian stocks offers solid opportunities for significant capital appreciation and consistent income.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Payouts by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why blue-chip dividend stocks such as Broadcom and Brookfield Infrastructure could double dividends by 2030.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Oversold

| Jitendra Parashar

These seemingly oversold TSX dividend stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market and yield outstanding returns on investments…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Buy 4,521 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $260/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

You can lock in a 9% yield while this dividend stock trades at a discount. It can boost your monthly…

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over CIBC Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks offer up huge income, sure, but I'm not sure I'd pick CIBC stock over this other…

Read more »

Gold medal
Investing

Podium Performers: 2 Canadian Stocks Worthy of a Gold Medal!

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock and another top pick could soon surge into year's end.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking to capitalize on this trend may find significant long-term growth potential in Canadian AI stocks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

After the recent correction, many TSX stocks are looking more attractive to buy. Here are three top stock picks to…

Read more »