Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $120 Per Month

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $120 Per Month

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock pays me a considerable amount of dividend income each year.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Recently, I hit a major milestone in my portfolio building journey:

$4,000 in projected dividend and interest income per year!

Averaging out to $333 per month, this sum will go a long way in helping me achieve my financial goals. Although I don’t get exactly $333 per month, as the stocks I own pay varying amounts of dividend income, I usually get at least one dividend payment from at least one stock each month. In this article, I will explore the three stocks that contribute the most to my $4,000 per year in average annual dividend and interest income – $122 per month between the three of them.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is by far the largest single contributor to my annual dividend and interest income. I own 155 shares of this stock, which pays $1.02 in dividends per quarter, or $4.08 per year. So my annual dividend income from TD Bank stock is $623.40 per year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TD Bank$79.22155$1.02 per quarter ($4.08 per year).$158.10 per quarter ($632.40 per year).Quarterly
TD Bank passive income math

As you can see, TD Bank stock throws off quite a bit of income per dollar invested in it.

Why does the stock have such a high yield?

A lot of it comes down to the fact that it has been beaten down so badly. The company got involved in a money laundering scandal, which caused its price to fall all the way to $74. The concern was that the company would take untold billions in fines because of the scandal. I figured the concerns were overblown and bought all the way down to the bottom tick. Since then, the stock has paid substantial dividends and risen in price.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is the second biggest contributor to my portfolio dividend income. I have 158 shares paying US$2.20 in dividends, which works out to $463 per year in Canadian dollar terms. Below is a table showing how that breaks down (stock price and dividends converted from USD).

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
OCSL$21.76158$0.733 per quarter
($2.933 per year)		$115 per quarter ($463 per year)Quarterly
OCSL dividend math

OCSL stock has not performed all that well for me overall. It has declined in price since I started buying it, though it’s up a little from the cheapest of my buys, which I made just over a week ago, when the stock went below US$16. It’s a private credit firm, meaning that it makes money by issuing loans to distressed companies. There’s some definite risk here, but the juicy dividend yield is hard to argue with.

The Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF

Last but not least, we have the Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (NYSE:VEU). This is technically an index fund, not a stock, but it is nevertheless the third-largest contributor to my annual dividend income. The fund paid me about $376 in annual dividend income in the last 12 months. As an ETF, this one’s dividend is unpredictable, as constituent companies are raising and lowering their dividends all the time. Nevertheless, I expect to continue getting a few hundred dollars a year in dividend income from VEU for the foreseeable future.

Foolish takeaway

There you have it – the three largest contributors to my $333 per month in dividend and interest income. The dividends from these stocks average out to $122 per month. The rest comes from about half a dozen other stocks plus a $35,000 GIC portfolio that pays $1,750 per year. Hopefully, you got some investing inspiration from seeing my top three dividend stocks/funds explored in detail.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a trio of fabulous dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? These three options boast growth and income-earning potential.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

CN vs. CPKC: The 1 Rail Stock to Buy and the 1 to Avoid

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and CP Rail (TSX:CP) are top railway stocks, but only one can be the better bet this…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Million-Dollar TFSA: 1 Way to Achieve 7-Figure Status

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A million-dollar TFSA might seem impossible now. But invest in this top ETF and you could easily bring it well…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Canadian Stocks to Fuel Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Canadians can buy high-yield dividend stocks for current income to help fuel their portfolios now.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Payouts by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why blue-chip dividend stocks such as Broadcom and Brookfield Infrastructure could double dividends by 2030.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Oversold

| Jitendra Parashar

These seemingly oversold TSX dividend stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market and yield outstanding returns on investments…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Buy 4,521 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $260/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

You can lock in a 9% yield while this dividend stock trades at a discount. It can boost your monthly…

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over CIBC Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks offer up huge income, sure, but I'm not sure I'd pick CIBC stock over this other…

Read more »