Member Login
Home » Investing » Want $301 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $20,000 in These 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

Want $301 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $20,000 in These 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

Can a one-time investment pay you for decades to come while keeping your investment intact? It is possible with dividend stocks.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Having ultra-high-yield while ensuring dividends are safe is a rare combination. High yields are a sign of risk. But if the market overlooked the dividend safety and oversold a fundamentally strong stock over broader economic fears, you can find the combination of high yield and safe dividends. Such stocks are called value stocks, as the market has undervalued them. And this opportunity doesn’t last for a long time. Hence, you will see value investors like Warren Buffett on a buying spree when they find a valuable stock.

Two super-safe dividend stocks that pay monthly income

Monthly dividends are common among real estate investment trusts, or REITs, as they transfer their monthly rent to unitholders. As they are trusts, they have to distribute most of the income earned to their unitholders to enjoy the benefit of not paying taxes. Hence, their dividends are called distributions and are a combination of rental income and capital gain from the sale of property.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is one of the most resilient and safe REITs as it has the protection of Canadian Tire. Retail REITs enjoy a higher rental income. CT REIT need not worry about finding a tenant as it has the first right to buy a property that Canadian Tire is interested in. The REIT acquires, develops, and intensifies Canadian Tire stores and benefits from higher rent. The retailer gets to deduct rent as a taxable expense and earn it as a distribution from the REIT.

You can benefit from this arrangement between CT REIT and Canadian Tire and enjoy a distribution that grows by 3% annually. The correction in the real estate market has put all REITs at a discount. CT REIT unit price is trading at a 14% discount from its normal trading price of $17. You can lock in a 6.4% yield if you invest now.

Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is another resilient REIT since it is operating in an undersupplied market. Its tenants are largely grocers, which are sticky. The grocery business is unaffected by the economic cycles. Also, grocers attract other retailers to nearby stores, giving Slate Grocery REIT the advantage of higher occupancy in all economic cycles.

As for its payout ratio, it pays 80% of the funds from operations as distribution. The REIT is renewing leases at 10% more rent without losing tenants. The management is confident it can continue to grow its lease as the REIT’s rent is lower than others in that area.

The U.S. Fed’s delay in cutting interest rates has kept the REIT’s unit price 27% below its normal trading price of $16. You can lock in a 10% yield if you buy now.

Since it is a rare opportunity to buy the dip, consider investing a lump sum amount to get more value from the lower price.

Invest $20,000 in these stocks for $301 in monthly dividend

If you invest $10,000 in each of the two REITs, you can start earning $136.2 in monthly dividends from September onwards. Here’s how.

Trading at $14.4, a $10,000 investment can buy 694 units of CT REIT. The REIT pays $0.0771 per unit in monthly distribution, and 694 units can earn you $214 in dividends for the remainder of 2024.

For Slate Grocery REIT, a $10,000 investment can buy you 840 units, each unit paying $0.09763 in distribution per month. This distribution changes depending on the exchange rate since the REIT originally pays distribution in U.S. dollars. The 840 units can pay you $82 in monthly payouts and $328 for the remainder of the year.   

StockDividend YieldShare PriceShare CountTotal Dividend in 2024Total Dividend in 2034
CT REIT6.47%$14.40694$214$1,551.60
Slate Grocery REIT10.00%$11.9840$328$2,067.00
Annual Dividend   $542$3,618.60
Monthly Dividend   $135.5$301.55
Dividend payouts from $10,000 investment in CT REIT and Slate Grocery REIT.

The $544 dividend is only for the remaining four months of 2024. But if you reinvest these dividends and keep buying more units of these REITs, your passive income can compound to $301.55 per month by 2034.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Payouts by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why blue-chip dividend stocks such as Broadcom and Brookfield Infrastructure could double dividends by 2030.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Oversold

| Jitendra Parashar

These seemingly oversold TSX dividend stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market and yield outstanding returns on investments…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Buy 4,521 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $260/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

You can lock in a 9% yield while this dividend stock trades at a discount. It can boost your monthly…

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over CIBC Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks offer up huge income, sure, but I'm not sure I'd pick CIBC stock over this other…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

9.78% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Canadian Stock and Holding it for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is a miner you can safely hold for decades, collecting insane amounts of cash along the…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks in August

| Andrew Walker

These non-tech stocks stand to benefit from the AI boom.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a top dividend stock? How about a monthly payout that offers strong long-term growth as well!

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some of the best stocks to buy now and hold forever? Here's a trio that are too hard to…

Read more »