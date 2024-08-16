Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in August 2024 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Movements in the market create a lot of opportunity. Even if you’re not ready to act now, here are five stocks you’ll want to watch.

Admittedly, it’s tough to make stock recommendations when markets are moving so fast. After all, by the time our ideas get to you, whatever we’ve said might seem wildly out of touch. But know that the team here at Stock Advisor Canada is monitoring the market’s volatility closely. Very closely.

Generally speaking, “keep calm, and invest on” is our preferred message during times of market strife. After all, it’s during these periods that opportunity is born.

Even if you’re not ready to act now, here are five stocks that we’re of the opinion warrant your attention.

Foolishly yours,

Iain Butler, CFA

Advisor, Stock Advisor Canada

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Sorry to remind you, but you (and I) are only getting over. Hence this investing spotlight on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED).

Globus is a leader in providing the nuts and bolts — I’m talking literal screws, rods, and spacers — used to help solve knee, hip, and back problems. Last year, it essentially doubled its size by acquiring NuVasive in an all-stock deal valued at $3.1 billion. NuVasive is another nuts-and-bolts provider and comprises the company’s Muskoskeletal Solutions division, which is where the vast majority of Globus’s revenues are generated.

However, though flying somewhat under the radar, This major acquisition and the growth of robotic surgery have made Globus Medical a device provider to be reckoned with. But the stock hasn’t garnered much attention from the market over the past three years, when we first took note of the company.

Overall, this is a well-run company that’s bigger and on the way to being better than it was when we first recommended it. Yet, the stock price is lower now. Suffice to say, we’re keen on these kinds of situations.

What we’re looking to see play out is for Globus to squeeze more profitability out of NuVasive by improving its operations while benefiting from increased market share.

The wild card in the mix is Globus’s Excelsius GPS operation, which is the company’s foray into robotic surgery. While only 10% of revenues as it stands, there’s significant potential here that could provide a dramatic boost.