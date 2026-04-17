Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 5% Yield with Constant Paycheques

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 5% Yield with Constant Paycheques

RioCan Real Estate stands out as a perfect TFSA stock, offering a reliable 5.6% yield and steady monthly income for long‑term investors.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Reliable Income Stream: RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN) offers a dependable 5.6% yield with tax-free, monthly distributions, making it an ideal TFSA stock for generating long-term passive income.
  • Robust Portfolio: The REIT’s focus on necessity-based tenants in both retail and mixed-use residential properties ensures stable and consistent income, even during economic slowdowns.
  • Strategic Location and Stability: With properties located along transit corridors in major markets, RioCan supports high occupancy and rising rents, providing a secure investment for TFSA holders prioritizing predictable financial growth.

Most investors use their TFSAs for one clear objective: to establish a predictable, growing tax-free income stream. And while there’s more than a few stocks on the market that can cater to that goal, there is one that can offer consistent income, which makes it the perfect TFSA stock to own.

That stock is RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN), and here’s a look at why it belongs in your TFSA portfolio.

man shops in a drugstore

Source: Getty Images

Why RioCan fits inside a TFSA

RioCan is one of the largest REITs in Canada, offering a portfolio of both commercial retail and mixed-use residential properties. As a TFSA stock focused on generating income, RioCan excels as a long-term pick.

For TFSA investors focused on long‑term passive income, RioCan offers one of the most dependable payout streams in Canada.

Part of the reason for that can be traced back to the properties that RioCan generates income from. The shift in recent years from less commercial retail and more towards residential has padded RioCan’s portfolio with more necessity-based tenants.

Not only does this bolster the defensive appeal of the REIT, but it also helps RioCan to continue generating a stable, recurring monthly income stream. Prospective investors should note that within a TFSA, both the contributions and dividends are completely tax-free.

For TFSA account holders who want to avoid volatility and prioritize predictable results, this combination of stability and tax‑free income is hard to beat.

A reliable 5.6% yield delivers steady income

RioCan offers investors a monthly distribution that, as of the time of writing, works out to an attractive 5.6% yield. This makes RioCan one of the better-paying options on the market, appealing for both those looking to draw on that income as well as those still building their nest egg.

By way of example, given the current yield and stock price, investors who purchase $7,500 worth of RioCan stock will generate more than one share a month through reinvestments alone.

As a core TFSA stock, it can quickly compound into a significant income stream over the longer term. In short, RioCan’s payout offers an attractive and steady paycheque that can support long‑term financial goals.

Inside a TFSA, RioCan’s monthly distributions can compound tax‑free, accelerating the growth of a long‑term income stream.

RioCan’s business supports long‑term income

RioCan’s portfolio is built around retail‑anchored and mixed‑use properties. Both have a strong emphasis on tenants that provide essential goods and services. This includes grocery stores, pharmacies, and other necessity‑based retailers that withstand economic slowdowns.

As a Canadian REIT with a defensive tenant base, RioCan provides the predictable cash flow that TFSA investors value most.

RioCan’s mixed-use properties have another advantage. Not only do the properties blend essential retail with residential units, but they are also located along transit corridors in major metro markets.

This bolsters both foot traffic and demand for those units, which, in turn, supports higher occupancy and rising rents. Adding to this, RioCan’s retail tenant mix includes some of the largest national retailers that come with longer-term leases.

This adds yet another attractive element for income-focused investors seeking that TFSA stock to own.

Why RioCan is the TFSA stock to buy now

For investors building a TFSA income strategy, RioCan offers a compelling combination of stability, yield, and long‑term reliability. And while every stock has some risk, RioCan’s large, defensive portfolio of quality tenants in prime markets minimizes that risk.

RioCan is a solid TFSA stock to add to any well-diversified portfolio. It can provide either a recurring income stream or the reinvested distributions to build one.

In short, RioCan stands out as a TFSA stock that can deliver consistent results for years to come.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

A Year Later: The Canadian Dividend Stock That Surprised Me Most

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A&W quietly became more than a royalty trust, and that shift could make its monthly dividend story even stronger.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP Balances at Age 45

| Puja Tayal

Find out how much Canadians have saved in their TFSA at age 45 and compare it with RRSP contributions to…

Read more »

shopper looks at paint color samples at home improvement store
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy if I Only Checked My Portfolio Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian blue-chip retailers look built for “set it and check it monthly” investing, with steady demand and improving…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

A Dependable 4% Dividend Stock That Pays You Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Resist the temptation of double-digit yield traps. This Canadian industrial REIT has raised its monthly distribution payout for 15 straight…

Read more »

builder frames a house with lumber
Dividend Stocks

This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Bird Construction stock has record backlog, double-digit growth ahead, and booming demand in defence and data centres.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Be Cornerstones of a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT makes a lot of sense for Canadians building long-term wealth inside a tax-sheltered account.

Read more »

person enjoys shower of confetti outside
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Having in Every Canadian’s Portfolio

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks are worth buying on dips for long-term Canadian portfolios.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS’s Dividend Still Worth Counting On?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

With a yield nearing 10%, is TELUS stock a golden opportunity or a trap? Here is why its dividend remains…

Read more »