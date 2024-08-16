Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Stock Split Watch: Is CSU Next?

Stock Split Watch: Is CSU Next?

Some people think that Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) should split its shares.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A dandelion disperses seed in the wind.

Source: Getty Images

It’s been a while now since the markets have seen a major stock split. In 2021, a number of companies, like Google, Shopify, and Tesla split their shares. Since then, it’s been pretty quiet on the stock split front. Markets are humming along well, but still companies don’t see a pressing need to split their shares and make them more “affordable” to investors.

It’s in this environment that we find Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Trading at a princely $4,000, it certainly looks like a good stock split candidate. Indeed, it is the most “expensive” TSX stock going by the price of admission. It’s not the most expensive TSX stock in the sense of valuation, but it does cost a fairly large number of dollars to buy one share. For some investors, the cost of admission may be prohibitive.

All this raises an important question:

Why hasn’t CSU split its shares yet? Stock splits are thought to increase stock returns by making shares more affordable to investors. The fact that CSU still isn’t splitting its stock at $4,000 makes it look like the company isn’t trying very hard to acquire new investors. As we’ll see shortly, the company may have a good reason for doing this.

What CSU does

Constellation Software is a technology holding company. It operates somewhat like a venture capital firm, in that it buys companies when they are young and relatively small. Unlike a typical venture capital firm, CSU simply invests its own balance sheet money; it does not operate “funds.” Also, it holds most of its investments long term, rather than seeking “exits.”

In many ways, Constellation Software’s approach is similar to that of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), another company with an extremely high stock price. As a buy-and-hold investor, Warren Buffett doesn’t seek to juice stock prices in the short term. Instead, he seeks to grow his investments’ intrinsic value over the long term. It would seem that Mark Leonard takes the same approach with Constellation Software, holding its subsidiary companies long term.

Why hasn’t CSU split its shares?

Constellation Software’s “Berkshire-like” approach may explain why it hasn’t done a stock split. Warren Buffett never split Berkshire shares, even when they came to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The reason was that he wanted to retain long-term shareholders, not short-term speculators. If a company splits its stock, it might achieve a short-term price boost, but it will also have an army of retail investors buying and selling its shares, possibly trying to influence the company to do unwise things. This is why Berkshire has never split its shares. I suspect that Mark Leonard of Constellation feels much the same way.

Verdict: Constellation Software probably won’t split its shares soon

For the reasons above, I suspect that Mark Leonard probably won’t split Constellation’s shares anytime soon. The cost of a stock split is not just the fees paid to the bankers who do the split, but also the acquisition of a new, fickle shareholder base. Mark Leonard and the rest of Constellation’s management team seem to like their company the way it is. So, they probably see no reason to split the stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Software, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Constellation Software or Shopify?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) or Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the better stock to buy from a growth perspective.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Invest in AI Even if You’re Not a Tech Nerd

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks are absolutely not just for tech nerds, and these three companies prove it.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to pick up shares of these two growth stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: This Stock Offers Deep Long-Term Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is perhaps the top option for investors looking to get in on global growth, with a far safer…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks Down 38% and 25% to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these two TSX stocks are excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Robin Brown

Looking for Canadian stocks taking advantage of the AI revolution? Here are three to look at if you have some…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

2 “Magnificent Seven” Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why big tech stocks such as Amazon and Nvidia have more room to run and beat the S&P 500…

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

Why Every Canadian Needs to Be Investing in the AI Revolution

| Daniel Da Costa

With the impressive potential of AI technology and the rapid innovation we're seeing each day, here's why it's worth investing…

Read more »