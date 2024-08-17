Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

2 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Two outperforming energy stocks are no-brainer buys in August.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Energy is back as TSX’s top-performing sector. As of August 15, 2024, the year to date is up 15.07% year to date versus the broad market’s 6.45%. Investors taking positions in the sector could earn two ways: dividends and capital gains.

However, if you want sure winners, Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) and Keyera (TSX:KEY) are the energy stocks to buy hand over fist this August. Besides their market-beating returns, both are dividend growers.

Industry powerhouse

Imperial Oil doesn’t pay the highest dividend, but its 28 consecutive years of dividend increases is an incredible feat. At $99.36 per share, current investors are up 33.41% on top of the decent 2.42% dividend yield. The $53.24 billion petroleum company is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies.

American oil giant Exxon Mobil has a 69.6% ownership stake in this Canadian energy powerhouse. Its Dividend Aristocrat status makes it a popular choice among risk-averse, income-focused investors. The 144-year-old company is still evolving and adopting to ever-changing market conditions, including automation and digitalization.

Imperial Oil endured the oil slump, price volatility, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The massive headwinds did not deter management from keeping investors whole on its dividend commitment. The company cut costs, reduced capital expenditures, and prioritized high-return projects.

Fast forward to 2024, and the financial position remains strong. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, net income and cash flow from operating activities climbed 67.85% and 84% to $1.13 billion and $1.63 billion, respectively, compared to Q2 2023. In the first half of the year (six months ended June 30, 2024), net income rose 21% to $2.33 billion from a year ago.

Brad Corson, chairman, president, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Imperial Oil, credits the strong business operations and completion of several major turnarounds for the impressive quarterly results. Given its solid balance sheet, strong cash position, and low debt, Imperial Oil is well-positioned to continue its strong performance for years. Market analysts’ high price target in 12 months is $115 (+15.74%).

Dividend-growth company

Keyera closely follows Imperial Oil with its +25.59% year to date. The energy stock also outperforms its pipeline peers, Enbridge and TC Energy. At $39.12 per share, you can partake in the lucrative 5.23% dividend. Because of strong cash flows and solid marketing results in Q2 2024, the board approved a 4% dividend hike.

In the three months ended June 30, 2024, net earnings declined 10.55% to $142.2 million versus Q2 2024, while cash from operating activities increased 17% year over year to $272.85 million. According to Dean Setoguchi, Keyera’s president and CEO, disciplined execution of the business strategy resulted in fee-for-service cash flow growth. He added that it should enable sustainable dividend growth.

Setoguchi expects strong free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2024 since Keyera has entered the lower capital spending phase. Moreover, the 6-7% compound annual growth rate target for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization from 2022 to 2025 is highly achievable.

Sustained passive income

Imperial Oil or Keyera will not disappoint if you seek sustained, uninterrupted passive-income streams. The price appreciation is a bonus.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Keyera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Forget Canadian Natural Resources: Buy This Top Energy Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ stock has long been a top choice for those seeking long-term growth and dividends. But the stability of the…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: Should You Buy the Rip?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) stock is up this year and may have room to run further.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised for Massive Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX Stocks are already quite strong, but after a rough year, could be up for huge growth with…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can buy and never sell a high-yield dividend aristocrat for its financial strength and low-risk profile.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Adam Othman

There might be multiple temporary and evergreen reasons to buy a dividend stock, with their own "weights" for influencing the…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Energy Stocks

CPP Bump? Increase Your Benefits by $10,298 Every Single Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for more income? Follow these steps and you could earn over $10K every single year! No kidding!

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Sneha Nahata

Top Canadian dividend-paying companies have upcoming record dates in August 2024. Investors must purchase these stocks at least two business…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Kay Ng

Here's a dividend giant that has better income growth potential than Enbridge stock.

Read more »