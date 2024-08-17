Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

August is a good month for buying high-yield dividend stocks, as you can pick some recovering from the depths of their recent market-driven slump.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

One of the best times to buy a high-yield dividend stock is when they are on the verge of recovering from the slump that pushed their yield to a high level. The reason is that you still have access to the high yield that attracted you to the stock in the first place, and you can also benefit from the recovery-field growth these stocks offer — the best of both worlds.

If you buy them for a passive income, you can stash them in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). You can add them to your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio if you need additional cash to build a sizable nest egg.

A mortgage company

MCAN Mortgage (TSX:MKP) is one of the smaller players in the Canadian mortgage industry, even if we stick to non-bank mortgage lenders. It’s at the low end of the small-cap, with a market capitalization of just $640 million.

Ironically, the market cap is something many investors want to see on a much higher end in their dividend stocks. However, MCAN Mortgage is still a solid choice, thanks to the solid yield and dividend history combo that it’s offering.

The company currently offers its dividend at a mouth-watering yield of 9.2%. If you invest $15,000 in the stock, you can generate a monthly income of about $115. The history is quite impressive as well. The stock has been raising its payouts consistently for several years, and its payout ratio has remained stable in the past decade and below 70% for seven out of the last 10 years.

The stock performance is also decent, so investors don’t have to worry about their capital drowning as they cash in the dividends. The low payout ratio, reflecting possible undervaluation, is another reason to buy this company in August.

A telecom company

BCE (TSX:BCE) is on the other end of the size spectrum. At $43 billion in market value, it’s a sizeable blue-chip company and the largest Canadian telecom company by market cap. It’s also among the most prominent 5G stocks currently trading on the TSX.

This also makes it ideally positioned (along with the other two giants in the country) to take advantage of the upcoming Internet of Things (IoT) revolution, which would rely heavily on the telecom companies in the country.

The company is also a well-established Aristocrat that has raised its payouts for well over a decade. Aristocrats like this tend to offer relatively smaller yields, but the company is currently offering an awesome 8.3% yield, thanks to a sizable dip from which it is currently recovering. The dip lost the company about a third of its valuation.

Foolish takeaway

Both dividend stocks are worth considering right now because they are either going up or plateauing. Instead of giving the current yield a chance to shrink further, investors can consider adding the two high-yield companies to their portfolio and enjoy a solid passive income. Both are raising their payouts continuously, so the income will likely keep growing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

The Average CPP Benefit for Retirees: Is it Enough in 2024?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP frankly isn't enough. While there are ways to increase it, putting it to work through dividends is also the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy 667 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100/Month in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) could reward investors with a 10.7% passive income yield – and offer more than 100% potential…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Here Is Exactly How to Use Your TFSA and Earn $2,602 in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for income from both returns and dividends? Here is a solid method of creating passive income right…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

FHSA Money: Should You Invest in Stocks?

| Andrew Button

Hold dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) in your RRSP, not your FHSA.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Income: Invest $6,000 in This Dividend Stock for $107.11 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers up huge passive income for investors looking for long-term income, for a safe and stable price.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With an Over 7% Dividend Yield to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid cash flows and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are a worthy addition to your portfolio.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

Cautious Investor? These ETFs Are a Safer Way to Invest in the AI Boom

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are two of my favourite ETFs when it comes to AI exposure.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these Vanguard ETFs pay above-average dividend yields on a monthly basis.

Read more »