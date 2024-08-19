Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSPs vs TFSAs: Here’s the Average Balance in 2024

RRSPs vs TFSAs: Here’s the Average Balance in 2024

RRSP and TFSA usage declined due to financial challenges, though this could change if economic conditions improve.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) have different features but are excellent retirement accounts. Canadians shouldn’t pit one against the other; instead, they should consider how they can help attain financial goals.  

Unfortunately, not all RRSP and TFSA users have maximized their limits. But it is helpful to know the utilization of each and see the level of contributions in 2024 despite the financial challenges.

Average balances

The 2024 figure is not yet available, although according to the Bank of Montreal’s Annual Investment Survey results released in January, TFSA usage declined in 2023. The mean or average TFSA account balance last year was $41,510. BMO also surveyed RRSP users; the February report showed fallen values, too.

In 2023, the average RRSP account holdings were $113,070, or 27.9% lower than in 2022. About 63% of respondents said headwinds like high interest rates and inflation affected their ability to save for retirement. Still, BMO believes the trend will change or return to normal when economic conditions improve.

The TFSA contribution limit for 2024 is $7,000 (indexed to inflation), while the RRSP contribution limit for tax year 2024 is $31,560 (contribution deadline is March 1, 2025).  

TFSA stock

Tax-free money growth is the salient feature of the TFSA. If you’re investing for passive income and faster compounding of your TFSA balance, a dividend grower like Fortis (TSX:FTS) should be your anchor stock. The utility stock is a dividend king (TSX’s second) owing to 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

At $59.90 per share, the dividend offer is 3.9%. The $29.7 billion electric and gas utility company said its annual dividend growth guidance for 2028 is from 4% to 6%. Management is executing its $4.8 billion capital plan this year, part of the new $25 billion five-year capital plan.

In the first half of 2024, net earnings increased 7.5% year-over-year to $790 million. David Hutchens, President and CEO of Fortis, said, “Our regulated utility businesses continued to deliver on their financial and operational plans in the first half of 2024.”

Fortis expects its long-term rate base growth to drive earnings and support dividend growth. The midyear rate base should be $49.4 billion in 2028. Beyond the five-year capital plan, the company will pursue additional opportunities to expand and extend growth.

RRSP anchor

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is an ideal anchor in an RRSP. The large-cap stock is a dividend aristocrat with a 24-year dividend growth streak. At $50.49 per share, you can partake in the 4.1% dividend yield. The $107.4 billion senior crude oil and natural gas producer operates in North America, the North Sea (U.K. portion), and offshore Africa.

In Q2 2024, revenue and net earnings increased 12.8% and 14.7% to $17.3 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, compared to Q2 2023. Because of the company’s dedication to shareholder returns, the Board approved a $0.525 dividend increase during the quarter.  

Helpful tips

Canadians can open an RRSP and TFSA and contribute to both. An RRSP is advantageous for high-income earners because it offers significant tax savings. TFSA users in the lower income bracket benefit more from tax-free withdrawals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Energy Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investing in clean energy stocks such as NextEra and Brookfield can help you gain exposure to the AI…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in August 2024

| Adam Othman

Up until a couple of years ago, rapid growth was the reason for considering energy stocks in Canada. Now, dividends…

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Energy Stocks

The Stock Market Has Been Weird: Here’s What Warren Buffett Is Doing

| Aditya Raghunath

Warren Buffett is among the most popular investors in the world and has a sizeable exposure to this oil and…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming energy stocks are no-brainer buys in August.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Forget Canadian Natural Resources: Buy This Top Energy Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ stock has long been a top choice for those seeking long-term growth and dividends. But the stability of the…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: Should You Buy the Rip?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) stock is up this year and may have room to run further.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised for Massive Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX Stocks are already quite strong, but after a rough year, could be up for huge growth with…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can buy and never sell a high-yield dividend aristocrat for its financial strength and low-risk profile.

Read more »