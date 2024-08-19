Top AI Investments for Long-Term Upside

These three AI stocks are top-notch options for those wanting stocks already levering the use of AI for massive gains.

Artificial intelligence (AI) investments in Canada have been rapidly growing. The country’s AI market projected to reach approximately $16 billion by 2025, up from $6 billion in 2020. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 20%, reflecting increasing investment from both public and private sectors.

Canada is recognized as a global leader in AI research and development, particularly in hubs like Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton. Significant investments are being made in AI startups, with venture capital funding in Canadian AI companies surpassing $1.5 billion annually in recent years! This surge in investment underscores the growing importance and potential of AI technologies in the Canadian economy.

If you’re looking for AI stocks with significant long-term upside, there are three Canadian companies that should be on your radar. These companies are not just dabbling in AI; they’re using it to transform their industries and deliver consistent growth. This makes them prime candidates for long-term investments.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) has been a powerhouse in the electronics manufacturing sector, and its embrace of AI is driving impressive growth. With a market cap of $8.02 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.05, Celestica has seen its stock soar by over 138% in the past year.

The company’s quarterly earnings have grown by a staggering 79.5% year over year, with revenue jumping by 23.3%. Celestica’s AI capabilities are being integrated into their manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, positioning them strongly in the competitive landscape.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is another standout, especially in the supply chain management space where AI is becoming increasingly critical. Kinaxis’s AI-powered software helps companies navigate complex supply chains with greater agility and precision.

Despite the stock being down slightly over the past year, the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Kinaxis boasts a forward P/E of 44.84, and its quarterly revenue grew by 11.8% year over year. It also holds solid cash reserves of $282.33 million. The company’s AI-driven solutions are essential for businesses aiming to stay competitive, making Kinaxis a smart long-term play.

Magna stock

Magna International (TSX:MG), a giant in the automotive industry, is also making waves with its AI initiatives, particularly in autonomous driving and smart manufacturing. With a market cap of $15.02 billion, Magna offers a forward annual dividend yield of 5.02%, which adds to its appeal for income-focused investors.

The company faced some challenges, with a slight decline in quarterly earnings. Yet its commitment to AI and innovation in the automotive space makes it a compelling choice for long-term investors. The company’s forward P/E of 6.94 indicates that it’s trading at an attractive valuation, especially considering its strong cash flow and robust balance sheet.

Foolish takeaway

Each of these companies is harnessing AI in ways that are not just improving their current operations but are also setting the stage for future growth. Celestica’s advancements in manufacturing, Kinaxis’s dominance in supply chain management, and Magna’s innovation in the automotive sector make them top picks for anyone looking to invest in AI with confidence.

Given their earnings, reasonable valuations, and strategic focus on AI, Celestica, Kinaxis, and Magna are poised to benefit from the ongoing AI revolution. Investors looking for stocks with long-term potential in the AI space should consider adding these names to their portfolios. With each company’s unique approach to AI, they offer a diversified way to capitalize on the technological trends shaping the future.