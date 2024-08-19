Member Login
Home » Investing » Top AI Investments for Long-Term Upside

Top AI Investments for Long-Term Upside

These three AI stocks are top-notch options for those wanting stocks already levering the use of AI for massive gains.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) investments in Canada have been rapidly growing. The country’s AI market projected to reach approximately $16 billion by 2025, up from $6 billion in 2020. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 20%, reflecting increasing investment from both public and private sectors.

Canada is recognized as a global leader in AI research and development, particularly in hubs like Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton. Significant investments are being made in AI startups, with venture capital funding in Canadian AI companies surpassing $1.5 billion annually in recent years! This surge in investment underscores the growing importance and potential of AI technologies in the Canadian economy.

If you’re looking for AI stocks with significant long-term upside, there are three Canadian companies that should be on your radar. These companies are not just dabbling in AI; they’re using it to transform their industries and deliver consistent growth. This makes them prime candidates for long-term investments.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) has been a powerhouse in the electronics manufacturing sector, and its embrace of AI is driving impressive growth. With a market cap of $8.02 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.05, Celestica has seen its stock soar by over 138% in the past year.

The company’s quarterly earnings have grown by a staggering 79.5% year over year, with revenue jumping by 23.3%. Celestica’s AI capabilities are being integrated into their manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, positioning them strongly in the competitive landscape.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is another standout, especially in the supply chain management space where AI is becoming increasingly critical. Kinaxis’s AI-powered software helps companies navigate complex supply chains with greater agility and precision.

Despite the stock being down slightly over the past year, the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Kinaxis boasts a forward P/E of 44.84, and its quarterly revenue grew by 11.8% year over year. It also holds solid cash reserves of $282.33 million. The company’s AI-driven solutions are essential for businesses aiming to stay competitive, making Kinaxis a smart long-term play.

Magna stock

Magna International (TSX:MG), a giant in the automotive industry, is also making waves with its AI initiatives, particularly in autonomous driving and smart manufacturing. With a market cap of $15.02 billion, Magna offers a forward annual dividend yield of 5.02%, which adds to its appeal for income-focused investors.

The company faced some challenges, with a slight decline in quarterly earnings. Yet its commitment to AI and innovation in the automotive space makes it a compelling choice for long-term investors. The company’s forward P/E of 6.94 indicates that it’s trading at an attractive valuation, especially considering its strong cash flow and robust balance sheet.

Foolish takeaway

Each of these companies is harnessing AI in ways that are not just improving their current operations but are also setting the stage for future growth. Celestica’s advancements in manufacturing, Kinaxis’s dominance in supply chain management, and Magna’s innovation in the automotive sector make them top picks for anyone looking to invest in AI with confidence.

Given their earnings, reasonable valuations, and strategic focus on AI, Celestica, Kinaxis, and Magna are poised to benefit from the ongoing AI revolution. Investors looking for stocks with long-term potential in the AI space should consider adding these names to their portfolios. With each company’s unique approach to AI, they offer a diversified way to capitalize on the technological trends shaping the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Kinaxis. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

AI stocks such as Nvidia and Super Micro still have plenty of room to run and generate market-beating returns to…

Read more »

A dandelion disperses seed in the wind.
Tech Stocks

Stock Split Watch: Is CSU Next?

| Andrew Button

Some people think that Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) should split its shares.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Constellation Software or Shopify?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) or Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the better stock to buy from a growth perspective.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Invest in AI Even if You’re Not a Tech Nerd

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks are absolutely not just for tech nerds, and these three companies prove it.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to pick up shares of these two growth stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: This Stock Offers Deep Long-Term Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is perhaps the top option for investors looking to get in on global growth, with a far safer…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks Down 38% and 25% to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these two TSX stocks are excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Robin Brown

Looking for Canadian stocks taking advantage of the AI revolution? Here are three to look at if you have some…

Read more »