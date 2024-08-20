Canada’s “Magnificent 2” Stocks: Soaring and Still Buys

These two Magnificent Two stocks are set to continue a magnificent performance. And now could be the best time to buy.

Meet Canada’s “Magnificent Two” stocks: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). There’s a reason they’re so magnificent. Together, these two make up over 12% of the entire S&P/TSX Composite Index! That’s right, these banking giants hold such a massive influence that when they sneeze, the entire Canadian market catches a cold! It’s a testament to their dominance and the role they play in shaping the country’s financial landscape.

But here’s the kicker. Not only are they powerhouses in Canada, but both RY and TD stock have also expanded their reach into the U.S. market. TD stock now boasts more branches in the United States than in its home country! So, when you’re investing in these two, you’re not just betting on Canada. You’re riding the wave of North American banking growth. So, let’s get into why both are such a good buy.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada is still a solid buy, and here’s why. Despite the financial headwinds that have been blowing through the market, RBC has kept its ship steady with a 7% year-over-year increase in net income. This reached a whopping $4 billion in the latest quarter. This isn’t just luck. It’s the result of smart moves like the acquisition of HSBC Canada. Despite some initial costs, this positions RBC for even greater market dominance in the future. Plus, with a robust capital position and a common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio well above regulatory requirements at 12.8%, the stock isn’t just weathering the storm. It’s thriving in it.

As we look forward to the next earnings report, the expectations are optimistic. RBC’s continued investment in its core franchises, like Wealth Management and Capital Markets, coupled with disciplined expense management, is setting the stage for another strong performance. Analysts predict a steady climb in earnings, driven by ongoing growth in fee-based client assets and higher net interest income. And with the bank recently upping its dividend by 3%, it’s clear they’re confident in their ability to keep rewarding shareholders.

In a nutshell, RBC isn’t just holding its ground; it’s building a fortress. For investors looking for a reliable, long-term play, Royal Bank of Canada remains a top choice. The upcoming earnings report will likely reinforce this position, making it a stock that’s still very much worth buying and holding onto.

TD

TD Bank’s stock might not have had the best year. Yet, there’s still plenty of reason to keep it on your radar. Despite a dip of about 3.5% over the past year, TD stock is showing resilience. Investors can see this through a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.61, suggesting that the market might be undervaluing its future earnings potential. Plus, with a solid dividend yield of over 5%, TD stock continues to be an attractive option for those seeking stable income, especially in a volatile market.

The bank’s recent performance, particularly in Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, has been a bright spot. With net income up 7% year over year, driven by volume growth and margin expansion, TD stock is proving its ability to generate consistent revenue, even in a challenging economic environment. Moreover, with the upcoming earnings report, there’s anticipation that TD could surprise on the upside. This could come down as it continues to manage its operations efficiently, reflected in its adjusted net income increase to $3.8 billion.

Looking ahead, TD’s strong capital position, with a CET1 ratio of 13.4%, provides a solid buffer against potential economic headwinds. While the U.S. retail segment faces some challenges, including higher provisions for credit losses, TD stock’s diversified operations and strategic initiatives keep it well-positioned for long-term growth, especially from things like expanding its Canadian banking operations. All in all, TD stock remains a solid buy for investors looking for a combination of income and growth potential.