Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

Don’t miss your chance to load up on these two Canadian stocks at bargain prices.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
Canadian flag

Source: Getty Images

There’s no shortage of discounted stocks to choose from on the TSX today. Whether you’re looking for a dependable Dividend Aristocrat or a future multi-bagger tech stock, there’s at least one company for you.

Investing in Canadian stocks today

With all the discounts available, it doesn’t take much cash to start investing in the Canadian stock market. 

I’ve reviewed two Canadian stocks that investors can own for less than $100 right now.

If you’ve been thinking about putting some cash to work in the stock market, these two companies should be on your radar.

Stock #1: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Alongside many others in the renewable energy space, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) has struggled to return to all-time highs from 2021. The $20 billion company is down close to 50% from the beginning of 2021, excluding dividends. 

One positive about the recent selloff is that the dividend yield has shot up. At today’s stock price, its dividend is yielding close to more than 5%. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners is also no stranger to delivering market-beating returns. The industry as a whole is going through a downturn, but that doesn’t take away from the long-term growth potential of the renewable energy space. The stock has a proven market-beating track record, and there’s no reason to believe why it can’t continue returning market-beating returns in the coming decades.

If you’re a long-term investor who’s bullish on the rise of renewable energy consumption, now’s the time to be loading up on a market leader like Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Stock #2: Lightspeed Commerce

Investors might need to be more patient with this pick. Shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) are down a whopping 90% from all-time highs and are now trading below the price the stock went public at.

Huge amounts of growth were pulled forward in 2020 and 2021, for which investors had to pay the price. If you were lucky enough to time both the rise and fall of the stock, you’d be sitting pretty today. But for anyone who started buying shares of Lightspeed after September 2021, there hasn’t been much to cheer about.

On the bright side, the business itself has been gaining momentum as of late. Shares popped close to 20% when the company presented its most recent quarterly earnings report. The market seemed to be pleased with the company’s strong revenue growth. In addition, the company announced that founder Dax Dasilva would remain as the permanent chief executive officer.

Short-term investors may not see a ton of upside here. Long-term investors, however, should give Lightspeed serious thought.

If you’re willing to be patient, this cheap growth stock is worth taking a chance on. 

Foolish bottom line

Being patient isn’t easy. And that’s especially true when it comes to your hard-earned money. Unfortunately, though, patience is a key ingredient of a successful investment portfolio.

Brookfield Renewable Partners and Lightspeed both have a long runway of growth potential in front of them. They both happen to be trading at opportunistic discounts, too.

Investors who can afford to be patient won’t want to miss out on these two screaming deals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

This 5.8%-Yielding Dividend Stock is a Top Option for Safe Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Extendicare (TSX:EXE) stock's 5.8% dividend could help pay monthly bills for decades to come

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

Canada’s “Magnificent 2” Stocks: Soaring and Still Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Magnificent Two stocks are set to continue a magnificent performance. And now could be the best time to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,111.52 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for TFSA income? Here's one superior stock that could create massive amounts of passive income in the…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Revealed: Bill Ackman Just Made a Huge Bet on This Canadian Stock

| Joey Frenette

Ackman made headlines for his latest stock bets.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Goeasy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in September 2024?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a huge past filled with growth, but there could be even more on the way for…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Investing

TFSA Investors: 1 Top Stock to Buy While it’s Still on Sale

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock looks like a growth stock bargain as the TSX takes off again.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Shopify Will Be a Top TSX Outperformer in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the bull case behind why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could indeed be a top-performing TSX stock in the coming…

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

How to Buy Open AI Stock in Canada 

| Puja Tayal

ChatGPT attracted investors’ interest in Open AI, the company that developed this technology. How can you invest in Open AI…

Read more »