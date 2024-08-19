Member Login
Home » Investing » If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia Stock at Its IPO, Here’s How Many Shares You Would Own Now

If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia Stock at Its IPO, Here’s How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Investors should treat Nvidia as a lesson showing how much share counts can rise over time.

Posted by
Will Healy
Will Healy is a freelance financial writer who has had a lifelong interest in the stock market, along with numerous less-useful pursuits. Will pursued his passion for writing after working in the corporate world as both an analyst and an insurance sales professional. He has written for the Fool since January 2020 and typically covers technology and consumer goods stocks. He holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University, an M.S. from the University of North Texas, and an MBA in finance and strategy from the University of Texas at Dallas Jindal School of Management.
Published
| More on:
nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo

One can’t compile a list of history’s most successful stocks without including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Since the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in 1999, the stock has risen nearly 300,000%! The majority of that gain occurred over the last 10 years as the advent of cloud computing increased the importance of Nvidia’s GPUs.

However, what truly supercharged the stock was the company’s dominance in AI chips. The demand for such chips has made Nvidia the leading chip company, leading to a 10-for-1 stock split earlier this year. When combining that with previous splits, even Nvidia’s smallest shareholders would own a significant position today.

Nvidia’s share growth

Investors who bought one share of Nvidia stock at the IPO would have 480 shares today. The company’s stock has split 2-for-1 three times between 2000 and 2006 and 3-for-2 in 2007. No other splits occurred until the pandemic, when demand for Nvidia’s GPUs took shares higher, prompting a 4-for-1 split. The AI chip revolution led shares to a massive surge between late 2022 and today, leading to the aforementioned 10-for-1 split.

The financial gains were huge. One share at the IPO cost $12 before the six splits. Today, 480 shares hold a value of around $58,000. Thus, even holding a token amount of Nvidia in 1999 would have brought eye-popping returns.

Putting Nvidia’s growth in perspective

Ultimately, Nvidia shows how holding even one share can bring considerable share growth through splits.

Investors shouldn’t expect one share of their growth stocks to become 480 shares. Nonetheless, if a company consistently grows revenue and profits by double digits, it’s likely to split every few years.

It takes only seven 2-for-1 splits for one share to grow to 128 shares, or just two 10-for-1 splits to turn one share into 100. Such examples show how investing in a successful growth stock early on can lead to exponential share gains over time.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Shopify Will Be a Top TSX Outperformer in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the bull case behind why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could indeed be a top-performing TSX stock in the coming…

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

How to Buy Open AI Stock in Canada 

| Puja Tayal

ChatGPT attracted investors’ interest in Open AI, the company that developed this technology. How can you invest in Open AI…

Read more »

semiconductor manufacturing
Tech Stocks

The Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Johnny Rice

Where to invest if you believe in semis?

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

A Billionaire Just Sold Nvidia to Buy This Chip Stock

| Geoffrey Seiler

Why Paul Singer may have taken a position in Arm Holdings.

Read more »

GettyImages-AB05787-601x468-bb3dc96
Tech Stocks

Is This Unstoppable AI Stock The Next Big Stock Split?

| Johnny Rice

Many companies often rally after executing a stock split, and this one is an ideal candidate to follow suit.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

How to Buy AI Stocks in Canada

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are three ways you can buy artificial intelligence themed stocks in Canada.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Absurd Discounts… for Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks trading at depressed prices are buying opportunities and should break out from their slump soon.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying In August

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks could outperform the broader equity markets in the next three years.

Read more »