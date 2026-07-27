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Analysts Agree These Canadian Stocks Are Strong Buys

Three very different Canadian stocks are drawing rare agreement from Bay Street analysts, and each has a clear growth engine behind it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • WSP is growing revenue and EBITDA with a nearly $20 billion backlog tied to global infrastructure spending.
  • WELL Health is expanding fast in clinics and healthcare software, but must keep improving profits and cash flow.
  • Cameco offers nuclear and uranium exposure, yet high expectations mean the stock can drop if the cycle cools.

Bay Street analysts rarely agree on lunch, let alone which stocks investors should buy. So when multiple analysts line up behind the same companies, it’s worth leaning in to see what has them so excited.

That doesn’t mean investors should blindly follow a price target. Analysts can miss unexpected costs, changing markets, and plain old bad luck. However, when a Strong Buy consensus is backed by rising earnings, a healthy backlog, or an enormous long-term growth trend, it can point investors toward an opportunity hiding in plain sight.

Right now, analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on three very different Canadian growth stocks.

a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

WSP Global

Engineering doesn’t usually get lumped in with exciting growth industries, but WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is having a moment. All nine analysts tracked by TMX rate the stock a Buy, with no holds or sells. Other consensus estimates put the average target near $300, far above its recent price around $183.

The enthusiasm makes sense. WSP helps plan and design transportation systems, buildings, water infrastructure, power networks, and environmental projects. These are services governments and businesses need before construction can even begin, positioning WSP to benefit from rising global infrastructure spending.

First-quarter net revenue climbed 10.8% year over year to $3.7 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 16.5% to $622.2 million. Its backlog reached nearly $20 billion, giving management an unusually clear view of future work.

The stock has been pressured by fears that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace some consulting work. Yet bridges, electrical grids, and water systems can’t be designed by typing a clever prompt and hoping for the best. That disconnect between the share price and the underlying business is likely what analysts are seeing.

WELL Health

Healthcare wait times are frustrating for patients, but they also reveal the scale of the opportunity facing WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). The company operates outpatient clinics while providing digital tools and services to doctors and other healthcare providers.

All nine analysts tracked by TMX rate WELL stock a Buy. The average target of $6.78 suggests approximately 60% upside from its recent share price, but the improving business matters more than that tempting number.

Revenue increased 25% year over year to $368.3 million during the first quarter, while adjusted EBITDA surged 56% to $43.1 million. WELL stock also handled 1.9 million patient visits, an increase of 17%, showing that its growth isn’t simply appearing on a spreadsheet.

WELL stock remains the riskiest of the three. Its acquisition-heavy strategy has created a complicated business, and management still needs to prove it can consistently convert rapid revenue growth into dependable profits and free cash flow. Still, that risk is precisely why the potential upside remains so large.

Cameco

The final Strong Buy is Cameco (TSX:CCO), one of the world’s largest uranium suppliers. Among the 12 analysts tracked by TMX, 10 rate the stock a Buy and 2 call it a Hold, with no sell ratings. The average target sits near $173.

Cameco benefits from more than higher uranium prices. Its ownership interest in Westinghouse gives it exposure to reactor technology and services, placing the company across more of the nuclear fuel chain as governments search for reliable electricity.

That position could become even more valuable as AI data centres increase power demand. Cameco’s first-quarter adjusted EBITDA reached $509 million, while its share of Westinghouse’s adjusted EBITDA rose to $122 million from $92 million one year earlier. That makes Cameco one of the few Canadian companies positioned to benefit as data centres push electricity demand higher.

The catch is valuation. Investors already expect substantial nuclear growth, leaving Cameco vulnerable if uranium prices weaken or new projects take longer than expected.

Foolish takeaway

Analyst ratings aren’t guarantees, but these Strong Buy stocks have more than optimism behind them. WSP offers the most balanced growth story, WELL provides the highest-risk rebound potential, and Cameco delivers direct exposure to the nuclear-power revival. Together, they give investors three very different reasons to feel bullish.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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