Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » What Are the Best High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

What Are the Best High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

Three Canadian growth stocks look compelling, but they’re priced for success, so gradual buying and position sizing matter.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Celestica is riding AI data-centre demand with surging revenue and profits, but customer concentration and a rich valuation add risk.
  • Aritzia is expanding rapidly in the U.S. with improving margins, yet fashion and inventory missteps can punish an expensive stock.
  • Dollarama is the steadier compounder with store growth in Canada and abroad, but its high multiple leaves little room for disappointment.

Growth stocks have a charming habit of looking obvious after they’ve already doubled. The difficult part is deciding whether the business can keep expanding, or whether investors are paying tomorrow’s price for yesterday’s growth.

The best candidates usually combine three things: rising revenue, improving profitability, and a runway that extends beyond one unusually good quarter. Investors also need to ask how much optimism is already embedded in the share price. A wonderful company can still be a rotten purchase at a ridiculous valuation. Today, three companies stand out, although none comes with a tranquillity guarantee.

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.

Source: Getty Images

A great growth stock

Before you buy, let’s start with the business rather than the chart. Revenue growth should come from repeatable demand, new customers, store expansion, or a larger addressable market. Earnings should eventually grow faster than sales as the company gains scale.

Next comes durability. A temporary product craze is less valuable than a multiyear shift such as artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure, international brand expansion, or consumers hunting for better value.

Valuation completes the test. High-growth businesses deserve higher multiples, but not infinite ones. Buying in stages can reduce the sting when an excellent stock decides to behave like a falling piano after earnings.

Position size matters just as much as selection. A growth company can beat every forecast and still fall if expectations were higher. Limiting any one holding, maintaining at least a five-year horizon, and refusing to invest cash needed soon can make the inevitable volatility easier to survive. So, what should investors consider?

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) has transformed from a fairly sleepy electronics manufacturer into a critical supplier of networking equipment and computing platforms for AI data centres. That connection to hyperscaler spending is producing decidedly unsleepy results.

First-quarter revenue climbed 53% to US$4.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 80% to US$2.16, while the adjusted operating margin expanded to 8%. Management consequently raised its 2026 outlook to US$19 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings to US$10.15 per share.

The catalyst is continued demand for high-speed networking and custom AI infrastructure. Customer concentration, component shortages, or a slowdown in data-centre spending could quickly change the mood. With the stock near 37 times trailing earnings, Celestica is a high-conviction growth idea, not a place for the emergency fund.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) proves that a Canadian fashion brand can travel rather well. Its boutiques, digital platform, and portfolio of in-house labels are winning customers across the United States, where the company still has substantial expansion room.

Fiscal 2027 first-quarter revenue surged 43.4% to $951 million. Comparable sales rose 35.1%, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 80.5%, and Aritzia’s margin expanded from 16% to 20.1%. Digital revenue grew 55.5%, suggesting new boutiques are strengthening the online business rather than merely moving sales between channels.

Aritzia stock trades around 39 times trailing earnings after a powerful share-price run. Fashion mistakes, poorly chosen locations, or bloated inventory could punish that premium quickly. Continued U.S. expansion and margin improvement nevertheless make it one of Canada’s most compelling consumer-growth stories.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) offers a steadier flavour of growth. Canadians visit for inexpensive household goods and consumables, giving the retailer dependable traffic in both strong and wobbly economies.

First-quarter fiscal 2027 sales increased 21.4% to $1.9 billion, helped by 5.6% Canadian comparable-store growth. The company ended the quarter with 1,719 Canadian stores, while its Australian business contributed $192.8 million of sales from 410 locations.

Australia and Dollarcity provide long-term expansion opportunities beyond Canada. Integration costs, currency movements, and weaker margins abroad are the immediate risks. Dollarama’s roughly 39 times trailing earnings multiple also leaves little space for a disappointing quarter.

The Foolish bottom line

All together, Celestica offers the greatest AI exposure, Aritzia stock delivers the fastest consumer expansion, and Dollarama supplies more defensive compounding. I would consider buying all three gradually, with smaller allocations to the more volatile Celestica and Aritzia stocks. Growth can build remarkable wealth, provided enthusiasm never evicts discipline from the portfolio.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Tech Stocks

How Much Canadians Usually Have in an RRSP by Age 45

| Aditya Raghunath

See how your RRSP compares at age 45, and why a growth stock like CGI, powered by Q2 earnings, could…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in quantum computing, (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

1 Impressive Quantum Computing ETF I’m Strongly Considering Right Now

| Matthew Frankel

Quantum computing could be the future of technology, but it's too early to pick winners.

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Is Down 55% and Looking Ridiculously Cheap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A small Canadian AI stock is down 55%, yet its enterprise software is still growing and could benefit as companies…

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Tech Stocks

How Much Does a Typical 45-Year-Old Ontario Resident Have Saved in a TFSA?

| Aditya Raghunath

Find out how your TFSA balance compares at age 45, plus why growth stocks like Kraken Robotics could help Ontarians…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Is Great, But I Think This Stock Could Be a Better Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge may be the safer dividend giant, but BCE’s beaten-down shares could offer the bigger rebound if its turnaround works.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Analysts Agree These Canadian Stocks Are Strong Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three very different Canadian stocks are drawing rare agreement from Bay Street analysts, and each has a clear growth engine…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in quantum computing, (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $50,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $5,000 split between two Canadian tech names could ride AI in cars and corporate training toward long-term, 10-fold upside.

Read more »

Digital brain hologram on future tech background. Productivity of AI evolution
Tech Stocks

1 Quantum Computing Stock That Could Be the Next Palantir

| Adam Spatacco

Palantir redefined data analytics through game-changing software. This quantum company is using a similar approach.

Read more »