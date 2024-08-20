Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Where to invest if you believe in semis?

Posted by
Johnny Rice
Published
| More on:
semiconductor manufacturing

Source: Getty Images

This year sure has been a wild ride for tech investors. Through July 10, the Nasdaq Composite was up more than 26%. Driven by the investing world’s love affair with artificial intelligence (AI), stocks in the space saw absolutely monster returns. The poster child, Nvidia, returned a whopping 180% in the same time frame.

Nvidia is a semiconductor company, meaning it’s involved in the creation of computer chips. The hyper-advanced versions that Nvidia designs are the lynchpin of the AI industry; without them AI as we know it would not be possible. That is why it, and other semiconductor companies, are so valuable.

The market has since cooled off as investors weigh current valuations and the possibility of a not-so-soft landing the economy may be in for in the near future. Despite this, the promise of AI remains. If you believe in its long-term thesis, now may be a perfect time to invest as stocks are discounted from their peak just a month ago.

But where to put, say, $1,000? Instead of picking and choosing individual stocks — perfectly valid if done judiciously — you could opt for an exchange-traded fund (ETF). These are bought and sold in the same way you would an individual stock. However, owning it provides exposure to a basket of companies at once. It’s a great way to quickly and simply diversify your holdings. There are all kinds of ETFs, but thematic ETFs are some of the more interesting ones, focusing on a specific sector or area of the market, like semiconductors. Let’s take a look at my favorite semiconductor ETF and one alternative.

This is the top-performing semiconductor ETF this year and my top pick

The best performer this year by a pretty wide margin is also the biggest semiconductor ETF, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH). The ETF has returned 40% this year so far. Much of this success comes from the ETF’s heavy weighting toward Nvidia. More than 20% of the ETF is invested in the company. This chart shows the top five holdings; notice the steep drop-off from No. 2 to No. 3.

Company % of Net Assets
Nvidia 20.8
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 13.8
Broadcom 8.5
Texas Instruments 4.9
Advanced Micro Devices 4.9

Now, this has to do with the methodology of how VanEck chooses to invest its funds, or rather, the methodology of the index that the ETF is designed to track. The fund is passively managed, which means there is not a fund manager actively trading assets at their own discretion. Instead, it mimics a specific index, in this case the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMH), which tracks the 25 largest semiconductor companies that generate at least half of their revenue from semiconductors or semiconductor equipment.This index has proven a winner for VanEck. Take a look at its returns over the last three years compared to two major competitors.

SMH Chart

SMH data by YCharts

The ETF has consistently outperformed its rivals. Now, there is a management fee — that is true of all ETFs — but it’s on the low end at just 0.35%, or $35 annually per $10,000 invested. That’s pretty cheap for ETFs. The main issue I have with this ETF is its concentration. It is heavily weighted to just a handful of companies. This is part of why it returned more than some of its competitors, but it also poses more risk.

There are some options, like the iShares Semiconductor ETF, that provide slightly more diversification. iShares’ offering invests in about 10 more companies and the weighting is less concentrated at the top. Of course, this is only marginally less concentrated. These are highly targeted ETFs, after all. These are meant to be held as a part of a wide-reaching and diverse portfolio.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Shopify Will Be a Top TSX Outperformer in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the bull case behind why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could indeed be a top-performing TSX stock in the coming…

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

How to Buy Open AI Stock in Canada 

| Puja Tayal

ChatGPT attracted investors’ interest in Open AI, the company that developed this technology. How can you invest in Open AI…

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo
Tech Stocks

If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia Stock at Its IPO, Here’s How Many Shares You Would Own Now

| Will Healy

Investors should treat Nvidia as a lesson showing how much share counts can rise over time.

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

A Billionaire Just Sold Nvidia to Buy This Chip Stock

| Geoffrey Seiler

Why Paul Singer may have taken a position in Arm Holdings.

Read more »

GettyImages-AB05787-601x468-bb3dc96
Tech Stocks

Is This Unstoppable AI Stock The Next Big Stock Split?

| Johnny Rice

Many companies often rally after executing a stock split, and this one is an ideal candidate to follow suit.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

How to Buy AI Stocks in Canada

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are three ways you can buy artificial intelligence themed stocks in Canada.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Absurd Discounts… for Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks trading at depressed prices are buying opportunities and should break out from their slump soon.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying In August

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks could outperform the broader equity markets in the next three years.

Read more »