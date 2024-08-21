Member Login
Dividend Dynamos: Canadian Stocks to Drive Your TFSA Higher

Dividend Dynamos: Canadian Stocks to Drive Your TFSA Higher

Looking for stable income that will last a life time? Oh, and did I mention tax-free? Then these three could be best for your portfolio.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying

Source: Getty Images

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is like a financial superhero cape that lets your money grow without the taxman taking a cut. Imagine being able to invest in stocks, bonds, or even cash, and watch your earnings blossom – knowing that you won’t have to share a single penny of that growth with the government.

Now, let’s sprinkle in some dividend stocks, and you’ve got a recipe for financial success. Combine these with a TFSA, and those dividends roll in tax-free, boosting your income and allowing your investments to snowball faster. So, if you’re looking for a smart, hassle-free way to make your money work for you, a TFSA filled with dividend stocks is a great place to start!

Labrador Iron Ore

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) on the TSX is a gem for long-term investors who appreciate stability and generous dividends. What makes it particularly appealing is its solid track record of strong financial performance, even in fluctuating markets. LIF has a trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1, signalling it’s reasonably priced compared to its earnings. Plus, with a forward dividend yield of nearly 10%, it’s hard to ignore the consistent income it provides.

Another reason LIF shines is its connection to the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), where it draws royalties. This relationship is a goldmine, as LIF benefits directly from IOC’s iron ore production and sales. Especially when prices and demand are high. Even with the occasional dip in iron ore prices, LIF has managed to maintain strong equity earnings and dividends. This provides a safety net for investors and a perfect dividend stock.

Parex Resources

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is a hidden gem for long-term investors who love the thrill of the energy sector with a dash of stability. With a market cap of around $1.8 billion and a rock-bottom P/E ratio of just 4.2, this stock screams value. The company has a knack for delivering solid financial performance, boasting a 26.2% profit margin and a return on equity of over 17%. What makes Parex even more enticing is its forward annual dividend yield of nearly 9%. This gives investors a generous income stream while they wait for the stock to appreciate.

But the real magic of Parex lies in its operational prowess. The company has been steadily growing its production and strategically reallocating capital to its most promising assets, like the LLA-32 and Capachos blocks. This focus on high-potential areas, combined with a smart share buyback program, means Parex is not just about paying dividends. It’s about long-term growth. With a solid balance sheet, minimal debt, and strong cash flow, Parex is well-positioned to weather market fluctuations – plus deliver value to its investors for years to come.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is another top contender for long-term investors who value stability and growth in the real estate sector. With a market cap of over $4 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 7.7%, SmartCentres offers a steady income stream. Its impressive portfolio includes 195 properties across Canada, with an enviable occupancy rate of 98.2%. And this REIT isn’t just sitting on its laurels. It’s actively expanding its footprint with a robust pipeline of mixed-use developments that promise years of profitable growth.

Financially, SmartCentres is in a solid position with a trailing P/E ratio of 15.1 and an operating margin of 57.3%. The trust has been proactive in managing its debt, recently raising $350 million through a debenture issuance to refinance existing obligations and extend its debt maturity. This forward-thinking approach ensures that SmartCentres remains resilient in various market conditions. Whether you’re drawn to its strong development pipeline or its reliable dividend, SmartCentres REIT is a smart choice for investors looking to build wealth over the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

