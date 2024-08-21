How Much to Invest to Get $318.39 in Dividends Every Month

Looking to make some extra cash before back to school? How about for life? This dividend stock could be just the ticket.

It’s no secret that raising kids is expensive, but this year, Canadian parents are feeling the pinch more than ever. According to a recent survey by Capital One Canada, families are shelling out an additional $861 per child in 2024 compared to last year, with a whopping 60% of that extra spending going straight to the grocery bill. From school fees to clothing, and even the occasional toy, the cost of keeping the little ones happy and healthy has seen a significant jump. Rising living costs are leaving many parents hunting for deals, clipping coupons, and opting for second-hand items to make ends meet.

This is where passive income investing can really come to the rescue. By strategically investing in dividend stocks or exchange-traded-funds (ETF), parents can create a steady stream of income that cushions these rising expenses. Not only does it provide financial relief, but it also offers peace of mind – knowing that your investments are working for you while you focus on what really matters: your family.

Passive income for parents

When times get tough, every little bit helps. Especially when you’re juggling the demands of parenthood. That’s where passive income stocks come into play. Investing in these kinds of stocks can give parents a much-needed financial cushion. Whether it’s for unexpected expenses, like those ever-increasing grocery bills, or saving up for the next round of school fees, the extra income can ease the stress. Plus, unlike a second job, you don’t have to trade precious time with your kids for that extra money.

What makes passive income investing particularly appealing is its potential to grow over time. By reinvesting those dividends, your nest egg can snowball, creating an even larger stream of income down the road. So, instead of constantly worrying about how to stretch your budget, passive income stocks allow you to focus on enjoying family life, knowing you’ve got a financial safety net in place.

Sienna stock

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) could be a fantastic option for parents looking to boost their passive income. With a solid dividend yield of over 6%, Sienna offers a reliable income stream that can help cover those rising family expenses without dipping into your savings. As one of Canada’s leading providers of senior living options, Sienna has shown consistent growth, particularly in its long-term care and retirement segments. This means that dividend payments are likely to stay strong. Plus, with a track record of increasing its net operating income (NOI) year over year, Sienna is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders.

What makes Sienna particularly appealing is its stability in a sector that’s only set to grow as Canada’s population ages. The company’s ability to maintain high occupancy rates and secure government funding means it has steady cash flow to support its generous dividends. For parents looking to create a financial cushion during tough times, Sienna Senior Living offers a mix of growth potential and regular income – two key ingredients for long-term financial security.

Bottom line

So how much could you create? Let’s say you have $10,000 to invest towards a passive income stock like Sienna stock. Here is how much that could dish out in dividends as well as returns in the next year. That’s assuming we see shares rise by another 32% in the next year.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL SIA – now $15.20 658 $0.94 $618.52 monthly $10,000 SIA – 32% $20.06 658 $0.94 $618.52 monthly $13,202.11

Now, you’re gaining $618.52 in annual dividend income, plus returns of $3,202.11! That’s total passive income of $3,820.63! Coming out monthly, investors can look forward to $318.39 each month.