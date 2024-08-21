Member Login
Home » Investing » How Much to Invest to Get $318.39 in Dividends Every Month

How Much to Invest to Get $318.39 in Dividends Every Month

Looking to make some extra cash before back to school? How about for life? This dividend stock could be just the ticket.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
young people stare at smartphones

Source: Getty Images

It’s no secret that raising kids is expensive, but this year, Canadian parents are feeling the pinch more than ever. According to a recent survey by Capital One Canada, families are shelling out an additional $861 per child in 2024 compared to last year, with a whopping 60% of that extra spending going straight to the grocery bill. From school fees to clothing, and even the occasional toy, the cost of keeping the little ones happy and healthy has seen a significant jump. Rising living costs are leaving many parents hunting for deals, clipping coupons, and opting for second-hand items to make ends meet.

This is where passive income investing can really come to the rescue. By strategically investing in dividend stocks or exchange-traded-funds (ETF), parents can create a steady stream of income that cushions these rising expenses. Not only does it provide financial relief, but it also offers peace of mind – knowing that your investments are working for you while you focus on what really matters: your family.

Passive income for parents

When times get tough, every little bit helps. Especially when you’re juggling the demands of parenthood. That’s where passive income stocks come into play. Investing in these kinds of stocks can give parents a much-needed financial cushion. Whether it’s for unexpected expenses, like those ever-increasing grocery bills, or saving up for the next round of school fees, the extra income can ease the stress. Plus, unlike a second job, you don’t have to trade precious time with your kids for that extra money.

What makes passive income investing particularly appealing is its potential to grow over time. By reinvesting those dividends, your nest egg can snowball, creating an even larger stream of income down the road. So, instead of constantly worrying about how to stretch your budget, passive income stocks allow you to focus on enjoying family life, knowing you’ve got a financial safety net in place.

Sienna stock

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) could be a fantastic option for parents looking to boost their passive income. With a solid dividend yield of over 6%, Sienna offers a reliable income stream that can help cover those rising family expenses without dipping into your savings. As one of Canada’s leading providers of senior living options, Sienna has shown consistent growth, particularly in its long-term care and retirement segments. This means that dividend payments are likely to stay strong. Plus, with a track record of increasing its net operating income (NOI) year over year, Sienna is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders.

What makes Sienna particularly appealing is its stability in a sector that’s only set to grow as Canada’s population ages. The company’s ability to maintain high occupancy rates and secure government funding means it has steady cash flow to support its generous dividends. For parents looking to create a financial cushion during tough times, Sienna Senior Living offers a mix of growth potential and regular income – two key ingredients for long-term financial security.

Bottom line

So how much could you create? Let’s say you have $10,000 to invest towards a passive income stock like Sienna stock. Here is how much that could dish out in dividends as well as returns in the next year. That’s assuming we see shares rise by another 32% in the next year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
SIA – now$15.20658$0.94$618.52monthly$10,000
SIA – 32%$20.06658$0.94$618.52monthly$13,202.11

Now, you’re gaining $618.52 in annual dividend income, plus returns of $3,202.11! That’s total passive income of $3,820.63! Coming out monthly, investors can look forward to $318.39 each month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

railroad
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

Canadian railroad stocks like the Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) have long-term potential.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 4 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best TSX stocks to buy? Here are four options that cater to both…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These fundamentally strong Canadian stocks have proven histories of paying and increasing dividends in all market conditions.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Total Returns: 2 Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and still look attractive at their current prices.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist in August Despite the Market’s Pessimism

| Andrew Button

It's out of favour, but I continue holding Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock in August.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Dynamos: Canadian Stocks to Drive Your TFSA Higher

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for stable income that will last a life time? Oh, and did I mention tax-free? Then these three could…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Down 48%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 48% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable is among the largest clean energy companies in the world that offers you…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

2 Supercharged Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Room to Run

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks should benefit from the expansion of AI.

Read more »