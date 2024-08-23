Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy in Canada in 2024

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy in Canada in 2024

Just as you look at the best deals when shopping for gadgets, here are two best stocks on the TSX for a $500 investment in 2024.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

What can $500 buy you? It can buy you a camera, gaming chair, or smart goggles. It is often the discretionary spending that puts us off from investing and making more money. If you buy any of the above products not because you need it but because you want it, you are depreciating the value of your money. These assets depreciate at a faster rate, given the speed at which technology is evolving.

Many people even shifted to renting instead of buying such products. While renting proves to be expensive in the long term, it is a cheaper way for temporary usage. If you want to buy a camera worth $300 for one occasion, you are better off renting it. However, if you need the product regularly, buying is a better alternative. When buying, consider the returns you could get and the opportunity cost. The savings from such buying can be invested in stocks.

Two of the best stocks to buy in Canada

Every market has its strengths and weaknesses. Investing in one’s strengths can help you get better returns. The Canadian market’s strengths include its real estate. Toronto is one of the most expensive cities in the world in terms of real estate. Its other strength is its expensive broadband plans. Here are two of the best stocks to buy in Canada’s strength in 2024.

RioCan REIT

Speaking of real estate, why are property prices high? Because it is a prime location, it has a high population density and is a neighbourhood of high-income earners. Among property types, commercial, especially retail stores, generate higher rent compared to residential and industrial.

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) has a portfolio of 187 properties, of which 84% are retail and 10% commercial. It earns 94% of its rent from six major cities in Canada. Even within cities, its dominant position is in Toronto, Canada’s most expensive city. The real estate investment trust’s (REIT’s) strategy is to own property in areas with the most compelling demographic. Its growth depends on a high number of immigrants who prefer to stay in major cities.

In the second quarter, the REIT enjoyed a high occupancy ratio of 97.5%, and its unit traded at 72% of its book value of $25.02. It has a distribution payout ratio of 61.5% of funds from operations, which is a comfortable ratio.

While the REIT has a strong portfolio, one risk is its high debt of $7.14 billion on its balance sheet. Hence, its interest expense runs up to $72 million. However, it has ample liquidity ($1.5 billion) to service its debt. You could buy this stock and enjoy an annual yield of 6.14%, paid in 12 monthly installments.

Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) stock is trading closer to its pandemic low as high interest rates have increased its debt beyond its guided range. The company’s net debt is 3.8 times its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), above the target range of 2.2 to 2.7 times. High debt forced the company to maintain a higher liquidity of over $4.2 billion from the minimum of $1 billion. This means the $4.2 billion amount cannot be reinvested for growth, increasing the opportunity cost. Higher interest expense has strained its free cash flow and increased its dividend payout ratio to 91%, above the target range of 60% to 75%.

All these factors have pulled down the stock price by 25% from its average trading price of around $28. However, it is time for the turnaround. The liquidity can help the company meet its debt obligations and restructure its debt to lower rates as the Bank of Canada reduces interest rates. It has already cut the rate by 50 basis points in the last three months, and more rate cuts are likely.

Now is a good time to lock in an annual dividend yield of over 7% while the Telus stock trades at a discount. An improvement in fundamentals could drive the stock price to its average trading price of $28, representing a 33% upside.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 9.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By combining the use of your TFSA with monthly dividend stocks like this one, there's no telling how much you…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Energy Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian Natural Resources may outpace Suncor Energy in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The KISS Method: 2 Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for some simple solutions to your investing strategy? Consider the KISS method and two TSX stocks that…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 REITs to Play Lower Rates

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling interest rates in Canada could help the share prices of these REITs soar in the near future.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Powerhouse I’d Buy Over Algonquin Power Stock Right Away

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin power (TSX:AQN) looked like the perfect stock back in 2020, but with focus now on survival, it may be…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.38% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Almost Constantly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Making income doesn't have to be hard. Investors can certainly create long-term monthly income by just investing in a dividend…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

2 Popular High-Yield Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Kay Ng

Investors should avoid chasing high yields, which could get cut. Instead, invest in dividend stocks that offer higher growth.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Get $1,500/Month From Dividend Stocks?

| Kay Ng

Based on a 5% portfolio yield, you would need a initial investment of $360,000 today to earn $1,500/month.

Read more »