Member Login
Home » Investing » Use the TFSA to Earn $1,804 in Passive Income in 2025

Use the TFSA to Earn $1,804 in Passive Income in 2025

Here’s how TFSA investors in Canada can use the account to generate a stable stream of passive income every year.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors can use the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to buy and hold quality dividend-growth stocks such as goeasy (TSX:GSY). Generally, a widening base of cash flow and earnings allows dividend-paying companies to grow their payouts each year. In addition to a steady stream of recurring income, dividend-growth stocks should also help you create wealth via capital gains, both of which are exempt from taxes.

The TFSA contribution room has increased to $7,000 in 2024, bringing the maximum cumulative contribution limit to $95,000. Let’s see how you can deploy $7,000 in goeasy stock to earn $1,804 in tax-free passive income next year.

Why should you invest in goeasy stock?

Valued at a market cap of $3.08 billion, goeasy is part of the cyclical lending sector. However, it has easily outpaced its lending peers in the last two decades, returning close to 3,500% in dividend-adjusted gains since August 2004.

goeasy is focused on building and expanding Canada’s non-prime consumer lending business. In the last 33 years, it has originated $14.3 billion in loans to 1.4 million customers. It uses risk-based pricing to upgrade its customers, lowering their interest rates and borrowing costs.

Despite a sluggish macro environment and headwinds such as the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and rising interest rates, goeasy has delivered an average return on equity of 26.4% in the last five years.

goeasy has established strong credit and underwriting practices to prudently manage risk, which allows the company to report stable credit performance across market cycles. It maintains a strong balance sheet with diversified funding sources, resulting in significant funding capacity to execute its growth initiatives.

goeasy’s growth story is far from over. It is in the early stages of product, channel, and geographic expansion, and it plans to grow its consumer loan portfolio to $4 billion by the end of 2024.

Strong performance in Q2 of 2024

Since 2013, goeasy has grown its

  • Revenue by 19% annually;
  • Net income by 33.3% annually; and
  • Adjusted earnings by 28.8% annually.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, goeasy generated a record $827 million in loan originations, an increase of 24% year over year, as credit applications grew 34% in the last 12 months. goeasy explained its growth was tied to strong performance across product and acquisition channels, which include unsecured lending, home equity lending, automotive financing, and point-of-sale.

It ended Q2 with a consumer loan portfolio of $4.14 billion, up 29%, allowing the company to increase sales by 25% to $378 million.

Its operating income in Q2 grew 33% to a record $147 million, indicating an operating margin of 39%, up from 36.5% last year. Its adjusted net income rose 27% to $71.3 million or $4.10 per share.

How can you earn $1,804 by investing in GSY stock?

Analysts expect goeasy to increase revenue by 21.8% to $1.55 billion and earnings by 19.4% to $16.97 per share in 2024. So, priced at 10.8 times forward earnings, GSY stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 24%, given consensus price target estimates.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDCAPITAL GAINSTOTAL RETURNS
goeasy$183.7938$178$1,626$1,804

An investment of $7,000 in GSY stock will help you buy 38 shares of the company. If the stock reaches its target price of $227, your investment would be worth $8,626 in the next 12 months. Further, dividend payouts should be close to $178 in this period, increasing your total potential returns to $8,804.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Super Glad After Buying This Booming TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a great growth stock can be the one thing that powers your portfolio forward. But don't think you have…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $3,471.80 This Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By combining the use of a TFSA with a top dividend stock, you could see immense passive income come your…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Now’s the Time to Look for Defensive Dividend Growth, Starting With These Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

These two Canadian companies provide the kind of defensive dividend growth long-term investors should be after right now.

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

Should You Really Worry About the CRA Coming After You for Day Trading Taxes?

| Andrew Button

You won't pay the CRA's day trading tax if you hold stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) long term.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Should You Buy Pembina Pipeline Stock, or Royal Bank Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have offered investors a long history of payments, but what about the future? Which comes out…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 9.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By combining the use of your TFSA with monthly dividend stocks like this one, there's no telling how much you…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Energy Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian Natural Resources may outpace Suncor Energy in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The KISS Method: 2 Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for some simple solutions to your investing strategy? Consider the KISS method and two TSX stocks that…

Read more »