Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend-Growth Stock for the Next Decade

1 Dividend-Growth Stock for the Next Decade

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is getting too cheap after its latest quarterly fumble.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

As most other investors look for hot trades that could bring them double-digit gains over a near-term timespan (think the next few days or weeks), prudent TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) and RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) investors should be thinking of stocks they’d be willing to hang onto for the next decade. Indeed, 10 years is a pretty long investment horizon, but it’s one that could result in some pretty extraordinary results.

If you’re thinking long-term, you’re not chasing hot stocks. Further, you’ll also be less rattled by near-term news that moves the needle on certain stocks, industries, sectors, or the market. Whether we’re talking about central bank policy, strikes, pandemics, elections, or anything in between, you’ll need to deal with a lot of headlines, many of which will be more concerning for investors and traders who seek to make money over the span of less than a year.

Thinking about the next decade and beyond

Sure, extremely long-term investing may be a lost art in the year 2024. However, if you’re a fan of Warren Buffett and wish to build a retirement nest egg without running the risk of over-extending yourself, I’d argue that it just makes sense to think about the long term.

Personally, I view a long-term mindset as giving investors an edge over their near-term-thinking peers. Not only will they not react out of fear based on “noise,” but they’ll also be able to think clearly and rationally when most others would be more inclined to follow the herd because of emotion.

When it comes to stocks, the longer your horizon, the less at risk your portfolio will be. On the flip side, bonds may stand to be a bit riskier over such lengthy time horizons. And while the road travelled will be rougher with stocks, sometimes the rewards for taking the harder route are far greater. In any case, here is one dividend-growth stock that makes sense to own for the next 10 years or more.

TD Bank

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is fresh off a rather muted third-quarter (Q3) earnings result. Due to the anti-money laundering fumbles, the bank announced its first quarterly loss in a long time, as US$2.6 billion was set aside to pay for past money-laundering shortcomings. Indeed, it was an ugly number, but I think that the coast could be cleared now that there’s a bit more clarity with regard to the money-laundering damages.

With some analysts upgrading TD stock after the quarter, perhaps it’s time to make a move before the name can catch up with the rest of the banking scene. Shares of TD slid more than 2% initially, but after having more of a chance to digest the results, TD was able to stay above the $80 mark. As TD moves on from the debacle, I think shares could gain considerable ground.

Personally, I view TD as having the most room to run as it looks to return to glory after an awful past few years. The 5.13% dividend yield alone may be enough to convince longer-term dividend-growth hunters to get in at these depths before the Canadian economy has a chance to turn.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

Before You Buy NVIDIA: Here’s an AI Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Walker

Investors should look beyond the obvious AI tech plays for stocks that could be winners from the AI boom.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stock REITs to Watch While Still Cheap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for income? These two dividend stocks offer cheap prices and long-term growth.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for August

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) has one of the best track records of all Canadian utilities.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $12,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to turn those savings into even more cash? Make automated contributions, pick up some dividend stocks, and…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks Trading at Insane Discounts … For Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top stocks offer both value and massive dividends, especially for those willing to get in near the ground…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 5.3% Dividend Behemoth Pays Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a dividend stock for the most amount of passive income you can imagine, you want this offering…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Want Fast-Growing Passive Income? Here Are 3 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking to create a robust and growing passive-income stream in retirement, look at these three long-term dividend stocks.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500

| Puja Tayal

Which stocks can you buy with $500? Can they give good returns and reduce risk? Here is a simple portfolio…

Read more »