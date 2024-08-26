Member Login
1 Stock That Created Millionaires and Can Continue to Make More

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been riding high, but not as high as it has in the past. So, could this stock have what it takes to make more millionaires?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Everyday investing might seem like a slow and steady approach, but it’s a powerful way to build wealth over time — so much so that it’s been the secret behind many self-made millionaires. Consider this: if you invest just $500 a month into a diversified portfolio with an average annual return of 7%, you could have over $1 million in about 40 years!

What’s even more inspiring is that you don’t have to start with a huge amount of money. Many millionaires started with small, regular investments and let time do the heavy lifting. The key is consistency and letting those investments grow over the long term — investments, like Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Why Shopify?

Shopify stock has been a game-changer for many investors, turning early believers into millionaires practically overnight. When Shopify went public in 2015, shares were priced at just $35 each. Fast forward a few years, and Shopify’s stock skyrocketed, reaching over $2,228 per share at its peak. That’s an eye-popping increase of nearly 6,266%! For those who got in early and held on, this incredible growth translated into life-changing returns.

The secret to Shopify’s success lies in its position as a leader in the e-commerce space. As more businesses moved online, Shopify’s platform became the go-to solution for entrepreneurs and companies looking to set up shop on the internet. This massive shift drove Shopify’s growth, rewarding investors who saw the potential in its business model early on. So, could that growth still come along?

Staying power

Shopify has shown that it’s not just a one-hit wonder but a company with real staying power, even in the face of market volatility. In recent months, Shopify stock has continued to innovate and expand its offerings. This has kept investors optimistic about its long-term prospects. Despite the broader market challenges and economic uncertainties, Shopify has maintained a strong position by focusing on what it does best. That’s helping businesses thrive online. Its ability to consistently roll out new tools and features for its merchants, like enhanced payment options and global e-commerce solutions, has proven that Shopify is committed to staying ahead of the curve.

Moreover, Shopify’s resilience is reflected in its stock performance. After experiencing some dips, Shopify has managed to stabilize and even bounce back. This shows it’s not just riding on past successes but actively working to secure its future. Investors appreciate this kind of tenacity, as it demonstrates that Shopify is adaptable and ready to face whatever challenges come its way. It’s this combination of innovation and resilience that has solidified Shopify’s reputation as a company with real staying power in the tech and e-commerce sectors.

Millionaire maker?

Shopify stock continues to look incredibly valuable for long-term investors—especially those with dreams of joining the millionaire club. With a market cap of over $132 billion and impressive growth stats, Shopify stock has proven it’s more than just a flash in the pan. The company’s quarterly revenue growth of 20.7% year over year shows that Shopify is still riding high on the e-commerce wave. And with the increasing shift towards online shopping, this trend is likely to continue. For investors, this means Shopify stock has the potential to keep delivering substantial returns over the long haul.

What’s particularly enticing for aspiring millionaires is Shopify’s solid financial foundation. With a current return on equity of 15.31%, Shopify is not only managing its assets efficiently but also generating strong returns for shareholders. The company’s profitability, with a profit margin of 16.4%, further highlights its ability to convert revenue into actual profit. For investors looking to grow their wealth significantly over time, Shopify’s combination of strong financial metrics and consistent growth makes it a stock worth holding onto, especially as part of a strategy to achieve those millionaire dreams.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

