Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for August

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for August

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) has one of the best track records of all Canadian utilities.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a power source

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for quality dividend stocks to add to your portfolio in August? If so, Canadian utility stocks are a pile worth looking into. Almost all Canadian utilities pay dividends — in many cases, large amounts of them. In this article, I’ll explore three Canadian utility stocks that may be worth adding in August.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility stock with a 4% dividend yield and 50 years of dividend increases under its belt. The stock’s incredible dividend track record gives it the title of “Dividend King,” one of only a handful of such stocks to exist in Canada. It is one of the best-regarded utilities in the country.

What gives Fortis such an illustrious dividend-growth track record?

First and foremost, it is a utility, and most utilities (especially regulated ones) have very stable revenue. They supply an essential service (heat and light) while often being near monopolies in their service areas. As a result, consumers very rarely cut out or fail to pay utility bills.

Secondly, Fortis is relatively unique among Canadian utilities in that it has invested heavily in growth over the years. Specifically, it spent much of the 1980s and 1990s investing in U.S. and Caribbean utilities. Today, it is undergoing a capital expenditure program that it says will increase its rate base. Overall, there are many reasons to be excited about Fortis stock.

Brookfield

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEPC) is a Canadian renewable energy company that operates as a renewable utility, among other things. Its most recent win was scoring a deal to supply Microsoft with 10.5 gigawatts of clean power. The biggest such deal in history, it has the potential to generate considerable revenue.

Apart from that specific catalyst, there are other things to like about BEPC. First, it’s been growing, with revenue up 21% and earnings up 11% in the last 12 months. Second, it’s fairly profitable, with a 15.7% net income margin (“net income” is a profit measure, so I’m talking about the profit margin essentially). Third and finally, it is part of the Brookfield Corp ecosystem, a group of companies that has a stellar reputation and has been praised by top investors ranging from Chuck Akre to Howard Marks.

Transalta Renewables

Transalta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is another renewable energy utility. It’s involved in wind, solar, and natural gas. It supplies electricity to businesses across Alberta. Its focus on renewable energy gives it access to federal credits and subsidies at times, depending on which government is in power. It has a 19.5% net margin and a 15.7% free cash flow margin (free cash flow is a cash-only measure of dividend-paying ability). It grew its earnings 104% over the last 12 months and has a buyback underway.

These signs are mostly positive, although the 104% earnings growth alarmingly coincided with a 10% revenue decline in the trailing 12-month period. I’m definitely less certain about this utility play compared to the other two on this list, but it is an important renewable utility in Alberta whose shares merit a careful look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

Before You Buy NVIDIA: Here’s an AI Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Walker

Investors should look beyond the obvious AI tech plays for stocks that could be winners from the AI boom.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend-Growth Stock for the Next Decade

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is getting too cheap after its latest quarterly fumble.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stock REITs to Watch While Still Cheap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for income? These two dividend stocks offer cheap prices and long-term growth.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $12,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to turn those savings into even more cash? Make automated contributions, pick up some dividend stocks, and…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks Trading at Insane Discounts … For Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top stocks offer both value and massive dividends, especially for those willing to get in near the ground…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 5.3% Dividend Behemoth Pays Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a dividend stock for the most amount of passive income you can imagine, you want this offering…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Want Fast-Growing Passive Income? Here Are 3 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking to create a robust and growing passive-income stream in retirement, look at these three long-term dividend stocks.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500

| Puja Tayal

Which stocks can you buy with $500? Can they give good returns and reduce risk? Here is a simple portfolio…

Read more »