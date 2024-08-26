How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $12,000

Do you want to turn those savings into even more cash? Make automated contributions, pick up some dividend stocks, and consider this monthly producer.

Saving up $12,000 to invest might seem like a big goal. But breaking it down into smaller, manageable steps makes it much more achievable. Let’s say you set aside $1,000 each month. By the end of just one year, you’d have your $12,000. If $1,000 a month feels like too much of a stretch, consider saving $500 a month instead. While it will take you two years to reach your goal, you’re still on track to build a solid investment fund. Another way to look at it is saving about $230 a week, which is roughly the cost of skipping a couple of dinners out or a few impulse buys. Whether you save a little bit each week or a bigger chunk each month, having a plan in place will help you reach that $12,000 goal and get you ready to start investing.

Make it automatic

Automated contributions for investing are like setting your financial future on autopilot. You make a smart decision once and then watch as your investments grow over time without having to lift a finger. By automatically contributing a set amount to your investment account each month, you ensure that you’re consistently investing, no matter what the market is doing. This approach, known as dollar-cost averaging, can help smooth out the ups and downs of the market. Potentially lowering your average cost per share over time.

Another great perk of automated contributions is that it helps you build wealth effortlessly. Since the money is transferred automatically, you’re less likely to miss a contribution or spend that money elsewhere. It’s like paying yourself first! Plus, as your contributions accumulate and grow with the power of compounding, you might be surprised at how quickly your investment account can grow.

Get in on dividends

Dividend stocks are like the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to building a passive-income portfolio. Every time a company pays out a dividend, it’s essentially handing you a portion of its profits just for being a shareholder. Over time, these payouts can add up, providing you with a steady stream of income without having to sell any shares. What’s more, many companies increase their dividends regularly. This means your income can grow year after year, all while you sit back and watch your portfolio flourish.

Another reason dividend stocks are great for building passive income is the power of reinvestment. By reinvesting your dividends back into more shares of the same stock, you’re taking advantage of compounding. This is the process where your money earns more money. It can significantly accelerate the growth of your portfolio over time. It’s a cycle that, with patience, can turn a modest investment into a substantial source of passive income.

A dividend stock to consider

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) could be a strong contender for building a passive-income portfolio, and the numbers certainly make a solid case. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.79%, Mullen Group offers a generous payout. This yield is particularly attractive when compared to the market average. Plus, it’s well-supported by a payout ratio of 53.73%.

This indicates that the company is managing its dividends responsibly while still leaving room for potential growth. Additionally, Mullen Group’s consistent dividend payments, with a history of annual yields averaging around 5.19% over the past five years, show its commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Beyond the dividends, Mullen Group’s solid financials also add to its appeal as a long-term investment. The company boasts a return on equity (ROE) of 12.74%. This reflects efficient management and a strong ability to generate profits. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.82, the stock appears to be reasonably priced. Potentially offering value to investors looking to enter at a good price point. In fact, here’s what that $12,000 could earn.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL MTL $14.44 831 $0.84 $698.04 Monthly $12,000

That’s right — $698.04 from just one click! The combination of a stable dividend yield, solid profitability, and a relatively low price-to-earnings ratio makes Mullen Group an attractive option, especially for those looking to build a passive-income portfolio with a reliable and potentially undervalued stock.