Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Buy ChatGPT Stock in Canada

How to Buy ChatGPT Stock in Canada

Canadian investors can buy AI stocks in three ways. The third option offers diversified access to several stocks ChatGPT rejuvenated recently.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence AI data deep processing

Source: Getty Images

OpenAI’s launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot based on its ground-breaking Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT) in late 2022 ignited new investor interest in an AI stock investment theme that has created new millionaires in record time. The chatbot, ChatGPT, ushered exposure to generative AI to millions of users globally, and growth-oriented Canadian investors may capitalize on investment opportunities in ChatGPT stocks today.

While ChatGPT itself is not a stock, and its creator, OpenAI, remains a privately owned startup, Canadians can still invest in companies directly involved in ChatGPT’s development and in stocks that benefit from the broader AI industry ChatGPT has helped to popularize over the past 18 months.

Understanding the ChatGPT stock investment landscape

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, remains privately held in 2024. However, the wide adoption of generative AI could significantly benefit several publicly traded AI stocks. AI companies stand to make billions in revenue and earnings as global businesses adopt generative AI in their daily workflows. The generative AI market could grow to a US$356 billion (CA$480 billion) annual market by 2030, up from a US$36 billion (CA$48.6 billion) market in 2024.

The early gainers from ChatGPT’s wild success included super-computing and networking hardware suppliers like Nvidia stock, which is up 650% in 18 months, and most recently, Broadcom stock, which has nearly doubled over the past 12 months. There are many more.

Potential AI stock investment strategies for Canadians

Canadian investors could directly invest in AI-related stocks, buy Canadian Depository Receipts (CDRs) that work around currency risk exposures, or invest in ChatGPT-related stocks through Canadian AI-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Let’s look at each investment approach.

Canadian investors can directly invest in hardware suppliers like Nvidia and Broadcom, which provide the essential hardware components for AI development.

They can directly invest in cloud service providers that host generative AI services and provide platforms for model research and development. Microsoft Azure and Amazon.com’s Web Services are common platforms used for AI. So is Alphabet’s wide ecosystem, which has churned competing offerings to ChatGPT.

Software development stocks specializing in AI software, machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing benefit from the AI boom.

Although the TSX hosts some Canadian AI stocks, the most active and largest ones are foreign-listed stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges. Your broker must allow foreign stock trading capabilities, and you have to convert Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars, which involves an added layer of trading costs, and ushers exchange-rate risks and opportunities to the portfolio.

Canadian Depository Receipts (CDRs)

Canadians can buy U.S. AI stocks in Canadian Dollars through Canadian Depository Receipts (CDRs) and avoid foreign currency risk exposure.

CDRs are Canadian Dollar-denominated securities representing shares of foreign stocks. They are mostly traded on the CBOE Canada Exchange (formerly NEO Exchange). You can find CDRs on the most popular large-cap AI stocks.

Buy AI-focused Canadian ETFs

Investors can buy shares in a Canadian exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers access to a diversified portfolio of actively selected AI stocks. CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (TSX:CIAI) is one of the largest ChatGPT stock ETFs on the TSX.

Launched recently in May 2024, the CIAI ETF has already amassed nearly $590 million in net assets. The actively managed ETF offers exposure to a portfolio of 40 global AI stocks actively involved in AI research, development, and application. Constituents could benefit from their roles in advancing artificial intelligence, and Nvidia stock comprised 12.44% of the portfolio at writing.

The portfolio manager is running a low-cost promotion by lowering management fees from 0.55% to 0.20% annually during the fund’s first year of trading. The ETF is tradable in Canadian dollars and gains Canadians instant diversification into the ChatGPT ecosystems and into the AI economy in a single trade.

Shares in the ETF have gained about 7% in value since inception.

Investor takeaway

Local investors have a variety of ways to buy AI stocks, some of which mitigate currency exposures. Notably, the AI industry is still evolving; therefore, diversification could help optimize investment risk. Further, taking a long-term investment perspective could allow investors to sit through the volatility inherent in AI stock investments for maximum profit.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Person pleasantly surprised with laptop
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Soar After Aug. 28 Because of These 3 Key Factors

| Keith Speights

Nvidia's recent pullback should soon be only a memory.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Promising AI Stocks That Are Cheaper Than Nvidia

| Puja Tayal

While Nvidia is the most promising AI stock that has surged to sky-high valuations, other promising AI stocks are catching…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That Created Millionaires and Can Continue to Make More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been riding high, but not as high as it has in the past. So, could this…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

What’s Going on With Tech Stocks This Month?

| Puja Tayal

Tech stocks saw a V-shaped recovery in August, creating a small window of opportunity for value investors. What is going…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

2 Millionaire Maker Tech Stocks That Have More Room to Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why market-beating tech stocks such as Shopify and Broadcom have more room to run in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

2 Millionaire-Maker Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

CrowdStrike and UiPath are two beaten-down AI stocks that should generate market-beating returns in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

AI could drive strong gains for these TSX stocks in the coming years.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Here Is My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Alphabet is an AI stock that trades at cheap valuation and a 20% discount to consensus price target estimates in…

Read more »