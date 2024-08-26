Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » I Just Bought More of These Two Bargain Stocks

I Just Bought More of These Two Bargain Stocks

I recently bought shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and one other bargain stock.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

The month of August gave investors some intriguing opportunities to buy quality stocks on the dip. The month started off with a flash crash that took the tech-heavy U.S. NASDAQ index into correction territory, with Canadian stocks dipping to a lesser extent. Although I did not actually buy any stocks during that particular correction, I did get a few buys in slightly before and after the most obvious dip in the markets in recent memory.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a Canadian bank stock that has been getting beaten down severely due to a U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation into its money-laundering practices. The stock fell all the way to $74 from a previous level of about $80 when it came out that the money laundering pertained to drug smuggling. I bought the stock all the way down to the year’s lows, and it has recovered nicely.

TD Bank’s most recent earnings release did contain some alarming items. Most notably, a $2.6 billion provision for expected fines that caused reported earnings to fall below $0 (specifically to -$181 million). However, it also contained a lot of good points, such as 10% revenue growth, 13% growth in Canadian banking and 14% growth in wholesale banking (the segment that includes investment banking).

There are definite risks to TD Bank and its shareholders. If the amount of expected fines grows further still, then the profit picture could be negatively impacted once more. On a more positive note, TD’s chief executive officer said on the recent earnings call that he expected the entire investigation to be over by the end of the year. Given that fact, if business fundamentals remain solid, there is potential for a significant acceleration of performance in 2025.

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is a Chinese e-commerce stock, best known as the owner of TEMU, the fast-growing e-commerce app that provides cheap Chinese goods to Western consumers.

PDD Holdings released its earnings today. The release showed an 86% increase in revenue and a 120% increase in profit. Earnings beat estimates while revenue missed slightly.

Despite all of the hot growth, PDD sold off by an astonishing 30% after earnings came out. The reason was that management struck a dour town in the earnings release as well as on the post-earnings call. Specifically, it warned of intensifying competition and lower profit margins going forward.

That all sounds very alarming, but PDD’s management has been giving conservative guidance for over a year now. Specifically, it has been warning of lower margins. Despite the warnings, the company’s revenue, earnings and profit margins have risen over the last year.

While I have no doubt that there will eventually be a slowdown in growth at PDD and some pressure on profit margins, the 30% selloff in the stock seemed overdone. So, I bought a very small number of shares on the dip.

Foolish takeaway

Markets sometimes provide opportunities to buy quality stocks cheaply. They don’t come around often, but they do come around. As we saw in August, such opportunities tend to be snapped up quickly. So, I’m glad to have averaged down on TD and PDD shares.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank and PDD Holdings. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor Energy is a high dividend stock that offers you a yield of 4%. Let's see if the TSX stock…

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

1 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stock to Buy in September 2024

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is starting to get incredibly cheap versus its growth.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Steady Income

| Kay Ng

Safe income is a top priority for retirees. These two top TSX dividend stocks offer big and safe dividend income.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: This 6.8% Dividend Stock Is a Smart Choice for Instant Income

| Sneha Nahata

This high yield Canadian stock offers reliable payouts with a commitment to dividend growth.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Andrew Button

Some stocks, like Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), pay dividends monthly.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

Before You Buy NVIDIA: Here’s an AI Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Walker

Investors should look beyond the obvious AI tech plays for stocks that could be winners from the AI boom.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend-Growth Stock for the Next Decade

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is getting too cheap after its latest quarterly fumble.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stock REITs to Watch While Still Cheap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for income? These two dividend stocks offer cheap prices and long-term growth.

Read more »