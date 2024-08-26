Member Login
Home » Investing » Rail Strikes 2024: What it Means for CN and CPKC Investors

Rail Strikes 2024: What it Means for CN and CPKC Investors

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and CP Rail (TSX:CP) are great rail plays, but rail strikes could weigh on shares.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian rail strikes of 2024 have arrived, with CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) hitting the pause button on operations after no progress in the hours and minutes leading up to the midnight deadline on August 22, 2024. Undoubtedly, if you’ve been an investor in the rail industry, you’re probably well aware of the implications of a strike. Indeed, rail stoppages can have a drastic impact on the Canadian economy in a very short period of time.

That said, this isn’t the first time some of Canada’s major railways have gone on strike. And, if I had to guess, it isn’t going to be the last time, either. In any case, I wouldn’t make too much of the matter if you’re a long-term holder of either CN Rail or CPKC. Though the federal government has intervened, it appears that only CN Rail is chugging along.

Rail strikes have arrived: What’s next for rail stocks?

As the week concludes, I expect it’ll be back to business as usual. Of course, strikes can be a source of volatility for shares of the top railway firms involved.

However, in the grander scheme of things, such rail disruptions aren’t really a big deal. At the end of the day, any near-term choppiness in the rail stocks serves as a fantastic long-term buying opportunity for investors seeking exposure to some of the best, wide-moat companies, not just in Canada but on Earth.

Thus far, it seems like the rail strike woes have worked their way into the share prices of both CNR and CP shares. After all, we’ve seen a potential strike coming from many miles away by now. And while a few more days’ worth of striking could be in the cards, I think that the year-end setup for the rail plays couldn’t be better.

CN and CP Rail shares are great buys on the dip

As it stands today, they’re off considerably from their highs. And while they have headwinds to grapple with, even after strike and union woes are dealt with, the price of admission seems way too low given the durable competitive advantages commanded by both companies.

On Friday, CNR stock actually climbed by 1.62%, while CP stock surged close to 1.3%. It’s not exactly the type of reaction you’d expect to see amid recent strike woes. In any case, I find that CNR stock is the far better bet right here, even if it’s closer to being out of the woods regarding Canada’s recent rail stoppages.

At $158 and change per share, CNR stock trades at 18.85 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). The dividend is also bountiful at 2.15%. Meanwhile, CP trades at 29.72 times trailing P/E, with a mere 0.69% yield. CN Rail remains, by far, the cheaper stock, and with a higher yield, I’m still pounding the table on CNR over CP.

Bottom line

Though only time will tell how the end of the rail lockout will pan out, I’d not be rattled in the slightest as a railway investor. Strikes and all the sort are to be expected every so often. While there will be an impact on coming quarterly results, I’d argue that such strikes hurt the clients the rails do business for more than the rail shareholders themselves.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock to Buy as Bank of Canada Rate Cuts Continue

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock has already seen massive growth, but as lower interest rates come down, the company is poised for…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can buy right now as lower interest rates continue to drive…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

I Just Bought More of These Two Bargain Stocks

| Andrew Button

I recently bought shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and one other bargain stock.

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

1 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stock to Buy in September 2024

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is starting to get incredibly cheap versus its growth.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor Energy is a high dividend stock that offers you a yield of 4%. Let's see if the TSX stock…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) may actually not be the dividend stock for you.

Read more »

GettyImages-1472518089
Tech Stocks

How Much Will Nvidia Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

| Keith Noonan

AI helps the chipmaker serve up massive profits. But how much of those profits get returned directly to shareholders?

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Energy Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $32.10/Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly income can come your way quite easily, and tax free if it's kept safe in a TFSA!

Read more »