Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stock to Buy Now

1 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stock to Buy Now

An 8.9% dividend yield and stable production make Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stock an attractive undervalued TSX energy stock to buy right now

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX is soaring in 2024. The main Canadian stock market index is experiencing double-digit year-to-date gains of 11.4% as of this writing. Energy stocks, which make up the second-largest sector weighting in the TSX helped fuel the index’s performance with a 20.7% year-to-date gain.

Despite a significant run-up in TSX energy stocks so far this year, one non-index stock, Parex Resources (TSX:PXT), remains incredibly cheap and touts a juicy dividend yield that’s attractive to passive-income-oriented investors. Its management is actively repurchasing shares, making it an attractive option for value-oriented investors seeking bargain buys while discounts are still available.

Parex Resources: A cheap TSX energy stock sharing rich cash flow with investors

Parex Resources produces oil and some natural gas from Colombia’s popular Llanos and Magdalena basins. The $1.8 billion TSX energy stock is one of the largest independent oil producers in Colombia. PXT stock appears incredibly cheap following a 16% drop in market price over the past month, despite an 80% improvement in the company’s free cash flow during the first half of this year.

Investors were spooked by the impact of water flooding and temporary production shut-ins, combined with some underperformance at Arauca wells during the second quarter. However, these events had a minimal impact on the overall operation, as Parex Resources is on track to meet the lower end of its production guidance for 54,000 to 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) this year.

The company reported a record production rate of 54,356 boe/d for 2023 and could sustain productivity this year despite the temporary operational challenges experienced during the first half of the year.

Most notably, investors who consider valuations recognize that Parex Resources stock trades at a cheap forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 4.5, which compares favourably to an industry average P/E of 14. Additionally, new investors can buy PXT stock at half its tangible book value, given a recent price-to-tangible book value multiple of 0.5. Shares appear too cheap to ignore, considering their price-to-free-cash flow (P/FCF) multiple of 3.8, which compares well against an industry P/FCF multiple of 16.4.

PXT is a profitable stock that generated a return on equity (ROE) of 16.5% last year, yet the market underprices its cash flow. Management is actively repurchasing shares as it believes the stock is significantly undervalued relative to its intrinsic or fair value.

Can you resist the 8.9% dividend yield on PXT stock?

Colombian oil and gas stocks generally trade at cheap valuation multiples on the TSX, even if they pay hefty cash dividends to investors. Parex Resources pays a $0.385 per share quarterly dividend, which should yield a staggering 8.9% for investors who buy the TSX energy stock at current discounted prices. The juicy dividend could boost total returns on the energy sector growth stock during one’s holding period.

The company paid out nearly 52.9% of its free cash flow per share in dividends during the first half of 2024. The dividend looks well covered by recurring cash flow as long as oil prices remain cooperative.

Compared to a passive-income investment in a TSX Composite exchange-traded fund (ETF), which could generate a 2.9% dividend yield, PXT stock can triple the yield at a much cheaper valuation. Why cheaper? The TSX Composite has an average P/E multiple of 21.3, while PXT stock trades at a historical P/E of 4.5.

Investor takeaway

Valuation perspectives rule the markets, and investors may heavily discount TSX energy stocks that operate from Colombia for perceived jurisdiction risks. However, money is fungible, and if dividends are important sources of returns to you, it doesn’t significantly matter whether the dollars come from Albertan oil fields or Colombia. As Parex Resources stock stands right now, cash flows from Colombia are cheaper to buy than those from Western Canada, yet the dividend checks could be equally juicy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) may actually not be the dividend stock for you.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Energy Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $32.10/Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly income can come your way quite easily, and tax free if it's kept safe in a TFSA!

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Canadian Solar vs. Brookfield Renewable: Which Clean Energy Stock Is the Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable and Canadian Solar are two clean energy stocks trading at a steep discount to record prices.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Top-Performing TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top-performing dividend stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

6.9% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

With reliable operations and consistent long-term growth potential, this impressive TSX stock is one of the best to buy and…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Might Surprise You

| Adam Othman

Even though they are beaten down, there is hope for multiple renewable energy stocks in Canada, making them worth considering.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Energy Stocks

RRSPs vs TFSAs: Here’s the Average Balance in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

RRSP and TFSA usage declined due to financial challenges, though this could change if economic conditions improve.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Energy Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investing in clean energy stocks such as NextEra and Brookfield can help you gain exposure to the AI…

Read more »