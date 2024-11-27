Member Login
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

Both Enbridge stock and TD Bank offer strong dividends as well as future growth. But what about ongoing issues?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Today, we’re digging in deep, evaluating investment opportunities in Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) on the TSX. To do this, it’s essential to consider recent earnings, past performance, future outlook, and dividend yields to determine which may offer better returns and dividends. Today, that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Let’s get into it.

Into earnings

Enbridge stock reported strong financial results in the third quarter of 2024, with a profit of $1.29 billion, more than doubling from $532 million a year earlier. This increase was driven by contributions from U.S. gas acquisitions and improved organic growth opportunities. However, the adjusted profit of $0.55 per share slightly missed analysts’ expectations by one cent, partly due to higher financing costs related to these acquisitions.

In contrast, TD Bank faced challenges in the same period, reporting its first loss in over two decades. The bank took a US$2.6 billion provision for expected fines from a U.S. regulatory probe into its anti-money laundering controls. This led to a net loss of $181 million for the quarter compared with a profit of $2.88 billion a year earlier.

Dividend yields

Enbridge stock offers a forward annual dividend rate of $3.66, resulting in a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 6.09%. The company’s payout ratio stands at 123.55%, indicating that it distributes more in dividends than its net income. This could raise concerns about sustainability.

TD Bank provides a forward annual dividend rate of $4.08, translating to a forward annual dividend yield of about 5.19%. With a payout ratio of 93.06%, TD’s dividends are more comfortably covered by its earnings, suggesting a more sustainable dividend policy.

Valuation and future

Enbridge stock’s trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 20.43, with a forward P/E of 19.96. The price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 2.22, indicating that the stock is trading at over twice its book value.

TD Bank’s TTM P/E ratio is 18.20, with a forward P/E of 9.73, suggesting that the market expects earnings to improve. The P/B ratio is 1.36, indicating that the stock is trading closer to its book value compared to Enbridge.

Meanwhile, Enbridge stock has been expanding its portfolio with significant acquisitions, including U.S. gas utilities. These have increased its secured growth projects to $27 billion. The company expects these investments to bolster future earnings and cash flows.

TD Bank is addressing regulatory challenges in the U.S., including a $3.09 billion fine related to anti-money-laundering controls and restrictions on its U.S. growth. These issues may impact its short-term performance. Yet, the bank is taking steps to strengthen its compliance programs and resolve these matters.

Foolish takeaway

Both Enbridge stock and TD Bank have their respective strengths and challenges. Enbridge offers a higher dividend yield but has a higher payout ratio, which may raise concerns about dividend sustainability. Despite recent regulatory challenges, TD Bank has a lower payout ratio, suggesting more sustainable dividends.

Investors seeking higher immediate dividend income might lean towards Enbridge stock, while those prioritizing dividend sustainability and potential for future growth may consider TD Bank. As always, it’s advisable to conduct thorough research and consider personal investment goals before making a decision.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

