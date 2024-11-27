Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

3 No Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is looking good in November 2024.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

In today’s AI-obsessed market, oil stocks are easy to overlook. Not only are they not developing technologies that are pushing the boundaries of the human imagination, they are even seen by many as soon to be replaced by renewables!

Fortunately for investors, reports of oil’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Transitioning the world’s power grids to renewables will take decades, while nuclear power plants take many years to build and face political opposition.

Put simply, oil isn’t going anywhere. With that in mind, here are three oil and gas stocks that may be worth a look today.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a Canadian integrated energy company that ranks among the largest Canadian companies by market capitalization. The company owns assets in Western Canada, the UK, and elsewhere. It is involved in exploration and production, marketing, and midstream. It also supplies natural gas.

Canadian Natural Resources has been performing well in fundamental terms over the last few years. The company compounded its revenue at 11% per year and its earnings at 15.9% per year over five years. Decent results. Despite that fact, the company’s stock is pretty cheap, trading at 13 times earnings and 6.5 times cash flow – lower multiples than the TSX Composite Index as a whole. Provided that oil prices hold up over the next few years, CNQ stock should do well.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) is a Canadian integrated energy company that extracts/sells crude oil, supplies natural gas, and operates gas stations. It’s fairly similar to Canadian Natural Resources except that it has a gas station business, which CNQ doesn’t. This is an important advantage. Because it extracts, sells and refines crude, while also supplying gasoline, it captures profit along the entire oil and gas supply chain.

Suncor Energy is quite profitable, with a 58% gross profit margin, a 14.8% net income margin, and a 15.5% free cash flow margin. Like CNQ, it has grown its revenue, earnings and cash flows at a respectable pace over the last five years. Finally, the company’s stock is even cheaper than Canadian Natural Resources’, trading at just 10.3 times earnings, 1.4 times book, and 4.5 times cash flow. Overall, this stock has much to recommend it.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) is a Canadian pipeline company that supplies an outsized percentage of the crude oil consumed in North America. Unlike the other two companies mentioned in this article, ENB doesn’t sell oil directly; for this reason, its revenues and earnings are not nearly as volatile as those of Suncor and CNQ.

Although midstream is technically part of the energy industry, it’s really a completely different business model. Enbridge leases use of its pipelines to customers on a long-term basis, typically 10 or 15 years. These long-term contracts help ensure that ENB’s revenue keeps coming in even when the market for oil is weak. That’s not to say that the company’s earnings are totally independent of oil prices: sometimes Enbridge’s contracts have clauses that stipulate that fees are higher if oil prices are higher. However, most of the time, the company’s revenue is pretty stable, growing steadily over the years.

Enbridge stock is well known for its high dividend yield, which is 6.1% at today’s prices. The company has had some legal and regulatory issues in the past, but has the support of the Canadian government and the incoming Trump administration as well. It looks like it’s smooth sailing for Enbridge for now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Suncor Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 24% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Enbridge stock and TD Bank offer strong dividends as well as future growth. But what about ongoing issues?

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Top Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Puja Tayal

Oil and gas stocks are in the limelight, making new highs. You could consider buying these stocks to take advantage…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Oil Price Outlook for 2025, Plus Smart Energy Stocks

| Adam Othman

If you are looking to buy some energy stocks now or next year, it's essential to consider the oil price…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TC Energy vs Enbridge?

| Andrew Walker

These TSX energy infrastructure giants are on a roll.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

1 No-Brainer Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Should you buy a cyclical energy stock at its decade-high? Probably not. But read this before you make a decision.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Top Canadian Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top renewable energy stocks long-term investors can put in their portfolios and forget about for a decade…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

After 29 straight years of increasing its dividend and a current yield of 6%, here's why Enbridge is one of…

Read more »