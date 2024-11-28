7.9% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This TSX Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

This passive-income stock is a strong buy for its dividend, especially for its consistency and growth thanks to the Keystone Pipeline!

South Bow (TSX:SOBO) is rapidly gaining attention as a strong choice for investors seeking a dependable and attractive dividend yield to enhance their passive income. Spun off from TC Energy (TSX:TRP) earlier this year, South Bow has carved out a niche in the energy infrastructure sector, primarily thanks to its ownership and operation of the Keystone Pipeline. As the passive-income stock establishes itself in the market, its combination of reliable cash flow, robust dividend policy, and long-term growth potential makes it a standout option for dividend-focused portfolios.

The numbers

Let’s dive into the most eye-catching feature of South Bow: its dividend yield. The passive-income stock announced its inaugural quarterly dividend of US$0.50 per share, payable on January 31, 2025, for shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024. This annualized dividend of US$2.00 translates to a forward yield of around 7.9% as of writing – an appealing figure for those prioritizing steady income. Not only does this yield exceed many of its peers in the sector. It also reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders, a key factor for dividend investors.

South Bow’s financial foundation is built on its ownership of the Keystone Pipeline system – a critical asset in North America’s energy infrastructure. The pipeline stretches over 4,900 kilometres and transports approximately 20% of Canada’s crude oil exports to the United States. This operational backbone generates consistent cash flows, supported by long-term contracts that shield the company from short-term fluctuations in oil prices. For dividend investors, this stability is crucial. It ensures that South Bow has the financial muscle to sustain and grow its payouts.

The company’s debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange has been accompanied by a focus on efficient operations and disciplined financial management. Analysts have lauded South Bow’s ability to maintain a competitive edge in a complex market, particularly given its significant contracted volumes. The company does carry a substantial debt load. Yet its strategic approach to managing these obligations underpins its robust dividend policy. Investors can feel confident knowing that South Bow prioritizes shareholder returns while maintaining operational efficiency.

Future outlook

Looking to the future, South Bow’s growth prospects remain steady, if not spectacular. Analysts project earnings growth of around 2–3% annually, with the potential to reach 3–5% as the passive-income stock optimizes its pipeline capacity and increases oil transport volumes. While these growth figures may seem modest, they provide a crucial foundation for dividend sustainability. As the energy landscape evolves, South Bow’s ability to navigate industry changes and capitalize on new opportunities positions it well for long-term success.

Of course, no investment is without risk. And South Bow operates in a sector that is subject to political, environmental, and regulatory challenges. However, the passive-income stock’s established infrastructure, coupled with its strategic focus on efficient operations, helps mitigate these risks. Long-term contracts and its dominant market position further insulate South Bow from volatility, thus making it a more predictable and reliable investment.

South Bow’s debut is supported by its strong valuation metrics. It trades at a forward price/earnings (P/E) of approximately 14 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.9. Thus the passive-income stock is attractively priced relative to its earnings potential. This valuation, combined with its dividend yield, provides a compelling case, especially for those looking to add a high-yielding stock to their portfolio. While its debt levels are notable, the company’s operational cash flow and earnings growth ensure that these liabilities remain manageable.

Bottom line

South Bow is a dividend investor’s dream. Its substantial yield, backed by reliable cash flows from the Keystone Pipeline and a focus on shareholder returns, makes it a strong buy, especially for those looking to build passive income. The passive-income stock’s disciplined financial management, straightforward tax structure, and strategic growth initiatives further solidify its position as a must-have in any dividend-focused portfolio. For investors seeking steady, predictable income with the potential for modest growth, South Bow offers the perfect balance of stability and opportunity.