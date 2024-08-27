Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $600 and Hold for Forever

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $600 and Hold for Forever

AI stocks such as UiPath, AMD, and TSM are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Abstract Human Skull representing AI

Source: Getty Images

Investing in companies part of the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend such as UiPath (NYSE:PATH), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) can help you generate outsized gains and comfortably beat broader market returns in the upcoming decade. Let’s see why.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock

Taiwan Semiconductor is valued at US$870 billion by market cap and is among the largest companies globally. It manufactures and sells integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips, which are used in devices such as personal computers, information applications, communications system products, and automotive equipment, are manufactured for several big tech companies, including Nvidia and Apple.

Semiconductor giants such as Nvidia are fabless, which means they outsource manufacturing capabilities to TSMC. In fact, TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, with a market share of over 60%. The healthy demand for Nvidia’s AI chips should result in higher orders and sales for TSMC, making the latter a top AI stock to own.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor grew its sales by 13% year over year. Moreover, top-line growth accelerated by 33% to US$20.8 billion in Q2, and the company expects to increase sales by 34% in the current quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s leadership position allows it to benefit from high-profit margins and growing cash flow. It reported a free cash flow of US$9.18 billion in 2019, which rose to US$19.3 billion in the last four quarters. Priced at 25.8 times forward earnings, TSMC stock is reasonably priced and trades at an 18% discount to consensus price targets.

UiPath stock

While most AI stocks are hovering near all-time highs, UiPath trades 85% below record levels. However, the pullback allows you to buy the dip in a company that is part of the rapidly expanding robotic process automation market.

According to a Grand View Research report, the RPA market is forecast to grow by almost 40% annually to US$30 billion by 2030. UiPath’s growth story is far from over, given that its sales in the last 12 months have totalled US$1.35 billion.

Unlike several other growth stocks, UiPath is cash flow positive. Its free cash flow has risen to US$411 million in the last 12 months, up from US$152 million in fiscal 2023 (which ended in January).

Given consensus price targets, Wall Street remains bullish on PATH stock and expects it to gain over 20%.

Advanced Micro Devices stock

The final tech stock on my list is Advanced Micro Devices, another chip stock that is trailing Nvidia in the AI race. However, the stock has more than doubled since the start of 2023, valuing the company at US$251 billion by market cap.

While AMD increased sales by 9% year over year in Q2 of 2024, its AI-focused data segment business experienced revenue growth of 115%, accounting for roughly 50% of the top line.

Last week, AMD announced plans to acquire ZT Systems, which should expand its AI portfolio. AMD CEO Lisa Su emphasized that the acquisition will allow it to release graphics processing units at an accelerated pace and scale while boosting earnings growth in the future.

Priced at 28 times forward earnings, AMD stock is not too expensive and trades at a 22% discount to consensus price targets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Tech Stocks

Prediction: SoundHound AI Will Soar Over the Next 7 Years. Here’s 1 Reason Why.

| Anders Bylund

Is SoundHound AI the next big thing in tech? Check out the secret sauce in this AI expert's recipe for…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Before August 28

| Harsh Chauhan

There are signs that this chipmaker could deliver blockbuster results once again, along with solid guidance.

Read more »

GettyImages-1473086836
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Nvidia Will Crush Wall Street Expectations on Aug. 28 — but There’s a Catch for the AI Stock

| Keith Noonan

Nvidia's upcoming earnings report is poised to be one of this year's most important stock market events, and anticipation is…

Read more »

warning or alert
Tech Stocks

Attention: These 2 Tech Stocks Could Double (Again!) by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Technology stocks such as Docebo and Payfare trade at a discount to consensus price target estimates in August 2024.

Read more »

GettyImages-1472518089
Tech Stocks

How Much Will Nvidia Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

| Keith Noonan

AI helps the chipmaker serve up massive profits. But how much of those profits get returned directly to shareholders?

Read more »

GettyImages-1271085883
Tech Stocks

1 Favorable Trend That Explains the 161% Increase in Nvidia Stock in 2024

| Keith Noonan

Nvidia is delivering unprecedented performance for a hardware company. Can the AI leader keep it up?

Read more »

Person pleasantly surprised with laptop
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Soar After Aug. 28 Because of These 3 Key Factors

| Keith Speights

Nvidia's recent pullback should soon be only a memory.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Promising AI Stocks That Are Cheaper Than Nvidia

| Puja Tayal

While Nvidia is the most promising AI stock that has surged to sky-high valuations, other promising AI stocks are catching…

Read more »