Home » Investing » 3 Bargain Canadian Stocks With Up to 8.5% Dividend Yields

3 Bargain Canadian Stocks With Up to 8.5% Dividend Yields

Ready to get in on some major dividends that last? How about returns? These three stocks have proven time and again they offer it up.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Buying blue-chip companies on the TSX when they dip, especially those with high dividend yields, can be a smart move for long-term investors. Historically, blue-chip stocks tend to bounce back quickly after dips, providing a chance to snag shares at a discount.

What’s more, statistics show that reinvesting dividends from these high-yielding blue-chip stocks can supercharge your returns. This means that not only do you benefit from the stock’s recovery, but you also get to compound your returns with those juicy dividends. So, let’s look into some of these blue-chip stocks to get you on your way.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is looking like a valuable pick right now, and it’s easy to see why. For starters, it’s offering a robust forward annual dividend yield of 8.5% as of writing. Despite recent market fluctuations, BCE has managed to maintain a strong dividend payout. This averaged 6.1% over the past five years. The high yield is underpinned by the company’s solid revenue base of $24.6 billion over the trailing 12 months and a healthy operating margin of 24.1%.

BCE’s ability to generate steady cash flow at $7.6 billion in operating cash flow over the same period supports its commitment to returning value to shareholders. This makes it a compelling choice for those looking to add reliable income to their portfolios. Moreover, BCE’s current valuation suggests it might be undervalued relative to its long-term potential.

The stock’s forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.6 is quite reasonable. Especially when you consider the company’s strong market position and consistent profitability. With a market cap of $42.9 billion and a Price/Book (P/B) ratio of 2.7, BCE is not only a stable player in the Canadian telecommunications industry. It also offers potential for capital appreciation as the market recognizes its value. Add to this the fact that BCE has recently seen 55.5% year-over-year growth in quarterly earnings, and you’ve got a stock that’s not just about dividends but also about long-term growth potential.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) also looks like a solid investment right now, and there are a few key reasons why. The company continues to show robust financial performance, with a 7% increase in revenue and revenue ton-miles (RTMs) in Q2 2024. This demonstrates its ability to grow even in challenging environments. With an impressive operating margin of 40.4% and a return on equity of 27.4%, CNR is efficiently converting its revenue into profit. This makes it a financially strong company in the long term. The stock also offers a decent forward dividend yield of 2.2%, providing a steady income stream while you hold onto your shares.

Furthermore, CNR’s disciplined approach to growth and commitment to its capital program make it a valuable addition to any portfolio. Despite facing some operational challenges, the company remains focused on its long-term financial outlook. It currently targets compounded annual diluted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 10%-15% over the 2024-2026 period.

This commitment to growth, coupled with their efficient operations and a strategic focus on sustainable development, positions CNR as a reliable investment that can weather economic fluctuations, all while continuing to deliver value to its shareholders. If you’re looking for a stock with a strong track record and promising future prospects, CNR certainly fits the bill.

Scotiabank


Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) looks valuable as well. Despite some macroeconomic challenges, BNS has managed to deliver solid results in its recent quarter, with net income reaching $2.1 billion. The bank’s ability to maintain strong revenue growth while keeping expenses in check has resulted in positive operating leverage. Additionally, BNS offers an attractive forward annual dividend yield of 6.6%. And with a payout ratio of around 70%, the bank shows a strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders, all while maintaining sufficient resources for future growth.

Plus, BNS’s international presence adds a layer of diversification. Its International Banking segment contributed $701 million in adjusted earnings last quarter. This global footprint, coupled with disciplined expense management and strong capital ratios, positions BNS well for long-term stability and growth. For investors seeking a reliable financial institution with a solid dividend and global reach, BNS certainly stands out.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

