Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Stocks With Safe Dividends

3 Canadian Stocks With Safe Dividends

Here are three Canadian stocks with safe dividends, but only one dividend stock looks cheap and appears to be a good buy today.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

To greatly reduce the risk of dividend cuts, Canadian investors can simply not chase high dividend yields. As a general rule of thumb, you should question a yield if it is much higher than two times the stock market’s yield. The Canadian stock market’s recent distribution yield is 2.9%. So, you should tread more carefully if you see yields that are much higher than 5.8%.

Another quick check you can do is to compare a stock’s yield with those of its peers. Those that offer higher yields are likely riskier investments. Other than that, you can also investigate the stock payout ratio to ensure it’s sustainable. Furthermore, companies with investment-grade credit ratings are better equipped to service their debt.

Here are a few examples of Canadian stocks that offer safe dividends.

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock’s half-a-century dividend growth streak demonstrates its commitment to an ever-higher dividend for its common stock investors. The North American regulated utility is comprised of a diversified portfolio of quality utilities that provide essential products and services, bringing gas and electricity to its customers, which include corporate and retail clients.

At $59.17 per share, the utility stock yields close to 4%. And investors can expect a dividend hike of 4-6% next month. Its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at about 74% of earnings this year. The utility company also enjoys an S&P credit rating of A-.

That said, the stock price has rallied recently and appears to be fairly valued. So, it would be safer for interested investors to consider buying on a dip of at least 5%.

RBC stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is another Canadian stock that pays out safe dividends. Other than personal and commercial banking, the Canadian banking leader also has sizeable businesses in wealth management, capital markets, and insurance.

Its diversified business is able to produce resilient profits that increase over time. In the last decade, the bank just about doubled its adjusted earnings per share. Consequently, it was also able to double its dividend in the period.

At about $156 per share, RBC stock yields 3.6%. Analysts believe the shares are fairly valued. For a better margin of safety, investors should consider buying shares on market corrections.

Rogers Communications stock

Finally, here’s a stock that offers a safe dividend and appears to be cheap. Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) stock offers the smallest dividend yield among the Big Three Canadian Telecoms. For sure, it has gone on a different dividend path. Unlike its peers that have increased their dividends over time, Rogers Communications stock has maintained the same dividend since 2020. As its earnings and cash flows are expected to rise on a per-share basis, its dividend should become even more safe. A dividend hike could also be in the cards, depending on management’s decision.

This year, its payout ratio is estimated to be about 59% of its earnings. At $54.90 per share at writing, it offers a safe dividend yield of 3.6%. Even without dividend growth, the blue chip stock could still deliver a respectable total return based on its attractive valuation. Analysts believe upside of about 21% is possible over the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Rogers Communications and Royal Bank of Canada. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for 15 Years

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can make great TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Grow Your Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have the potential to steadily grow their dividends, regardless of market conditions.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

10-Year Plan: 3 Dividend Stocks for Consistent Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have solid fundamentals and sustainable payout ratios. Moreover, these firms prioritize rewarding shareholders through higher dividends.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming TSX stocks are strong buys for growth investors right now.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Hungry for Income? 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.5%

| Kay Ng

Every Canadian should build passive-income streams from dividend stocks to help boost their income.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Missed NVIDIA Stock? 2 Stocks With High-Flying Potential

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should benefit from AI in the coming years.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

I Just Bought More of These Two Bargain Stocks

| Andrew Button

I recently bought shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and one other bargain stock.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor Energy is a high dividend stock that offers you a yield of 4%. Let's see if the TSX stock…

Read more »