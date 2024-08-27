Member Login
Home » Investing » CPP Benefits Not Enough? This Top Dividend Stock Can Help Fund Your Retirement

CPP Benefits Not Enough? This Top Dividend Stock Can Help Fund Your Retirement

Investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure can help you supplement the CPP payout in retirement.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Saving for retirement can be pretty tricky. It’s crucial for individuals and households to have enough wealth to help them live comfortably without having to worry about inflation and the cost of living. While the Canadian government offers a retirement payout via the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), it may not be enough for most retirees.

For example, the average CPP payment for a 65-year-old starting the benefit in 2024 is $816.52. Even if you delay the CPP by five years, the monthly payment will be 42% higher at $1,159.45. It is evident that Canadian retirees should not depend on the CPP for retirement. Instead, they should supplement the CPP with alternative passive-income streams by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). Let’s see why.

Average savings in retirement is $270,000

According to a report by Spring Financial, the average retirement savings among Canadians is about $270,000. So, retirees can consider investing 40% of this amount, or about $110,000, in dividend stocks and the rest in lower-risk products such as Guaranteed Investment Certificates, or GICs.

An investment of $110,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners can help you purchase 2,476 shares of the company and earn an additional $5,546 in annual dividends, given its dividend payout of $2.24 per share.

Valued at $20.5 billion by market cap, Brookfield Infrastructure owns and operates a widening portfolio of cash-generating assets across segments such as utilities, midstream, data centres, and transportation. After adjusting for dividend reinvestments, Brookfield Infrastructure stock has returned close to 300% to shareholders in the past decade. However, it trades 21% below all-time highs as investors worry about elevated interest rates and other macro headwinds.

The ongoing pullback allows you to buy the dip and gain exposure to a quality growth stock. In the June quarter, Brookfield Infrastructure reported its funds from operations by 11% year over year, primarily driven by its acquisition of Triton International, among the largest intermodal operators globally.

The company grew its backlog by 15% to US$7.7 billion in the second quarter (Q2), providing enough revenue visibility to shareholders. Additionally, it continues to offload legacy assets and reinvest the proceeds in higher-growth projects. In Q2, it sold over US$210 million worth of assets, while its total recycled capital year to date is much higher at US$1.4 billion.

Brookfield Infrastructure expects to raise US$2.5 billion from asset sales in the upcoming quarters and focus on merger and acquisition opportunities fueling its cash flow and dividend growth. In the last 15 years, Brookfield Infrastructure has raised dividends by 9% annually, significantly enhancing the yield at cost.

Over the long term, Brookfield Infrastructure expects to grow FFO by 10% and annual dividends between 5% and 9%.

The Foolish takeaway

While Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is an excellent stock, investing such a massive sum in a single company is risky. To lower portfolio risk and benefit from diversification, it’s essential to identify a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks with a high yield. Alternatively, retirees can further simplify the investment process and invest the money in dividend exchange-traded funds.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Monthly Dividend Stock for $1,898.64 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need some extra cash, monthly dividend stocks can be great. But what's even better are monthly dividend ETFs!

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big End-of-Summer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks with contrasting performances this year are poised to have a spectacular summer-end

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $615.48 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is so much better than any side hustle you could imagine, because of one thing: it takes pretty…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks are ideal for new investors.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Bargain Canadian Stocks With Up to 8.5% Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ready to get in on some major dividends that last? How about returns? These three stocks have proven time and…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for 15 Years

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can make great TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Grow Your Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have the potential to steadily grow their dividends, regardless of market conditions.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

10-Year Plan: 3 Dividend Stocks for Consistent Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have solid fundamentals and sustainable payout ratios. Moreover, these firms prioritize rewarding shareholders through higher dividends.

Read more »