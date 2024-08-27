Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Hungry for Income? 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.5%

Hungry for Income? 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.5%

Every Canadian should build passive-income streams from dividend stocks to help boost their income.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Income can be used to achieve a lot of things. Passive income from solid dividend stocks makes spending income more enjoyable when you hardly have to work for it, particularly for Canadians who enjoy researching dividend stocks. You can reinvest your dividend income for more passive income, eat out at a fancy restaurant, buy a new gadget, or take a vacation.

Here are some top TSX stocks that offer high dividend yields and safe income.

Monthly dividend stock with a 5.3% yield

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is a rare gem in the industrials sector. It offers a curiously big dividend in a cyclical sector. Despite the sensitivity of the sector to the economic ups and downs, interestingly, Exchange Income has paid a stable or growing cash distribution since 2004. This track record of healthy dividend payments is proof of the company’s ability and commitment to paying the dividend.

Exchange Income acquires businesses in aerospace, aviation, and manufacturing, which provide essential products and services to niche markets. Currently, it has about 19 subsidiaries that generate resilient cash flows.

Its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 4.2%. The dividend stock pays out a nice monthly dividend that yields 5.3%. Importantly, the industrial stock provides the potential for price appreciation. At $49.43 per share at writing, analysts believe upside of about 29% is possible over the next 12 months. In other words, shares trade at a discount of approximately 22%. The monthly dividend stock is a good consideration for income and total-return investors.

Boost your income with Power Corp.’s 5.6% dividend

Power Corp. (TSX:POW) has paid out steady dividends. It is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that has increased its dividend for about nine consecutive years. For your reference, its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 6.1%. Long-term dividend growth combined with its high dividend yield is the formula for stable returns for its investors.

The life and health insurance stock offers a dividend yield of 5.6%, which is paid out as quarterly dividends. At 39.87 per share, analysts believe it has upside potential of about 11% over the next 12 months. In other words, shares trade at a discount of roughly 10%.

It’s not a bad buy here. However, it would be nice if investors could buy on dips to $37-38 over the next six months.

Hungry for income? Park your money in this big bank stock

Many investors focus on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock’s underperformance against its big Canadian bank peers. However, there’s no argument that it is a decent investment if you’re hungry for income.

The bank has paid dividends every year since 1833! At $65.60 per share, the international bank offers a dividend yield of just under 6.5%. This dividend is covered by its earnings.

That said, investors probably need to be more patient if they’re looking for dividend hikes and price appreciation. The stock has maintained the same dividend for five quarters so far. Analysts believe the stock is fairly valued, which means the upside over the next 12 months may be nil.

The market has such low expectations of the stock that if it were to turn around with higher earnings growth, it could experience magnificent double-digit total returns over the next three to five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and Exchange Income. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for 15 Years

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can make great TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Grow Your Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have the potential to steadily grow their dividends, regardless of market conditions.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

10-Year Plan: 3 Dividend Stocks for Consistent Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have solid fundamentals and sustainable payout ratios. Moreover, these firms prioritize rewarding shareholders through higher dividends.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming TSX stocks are strong buys for growth investors right now.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Safe Dividends

| Kay Ng

Here are three Canadian stocks with safe dividends, but only one dividend stock looks cheap and appears to be a…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Missed NVIDIA Stock? 2 Stocks With High-Flying Potential

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should benefit from AI in the coming years.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

I Just Bought More of These Two Bargain Stocks

| Andrew Button

I recently bought shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and one other bargain stock.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor Energy is a high dividend stock that offers you a yield of 4%. Let's see if the TSX stock…

Read more »