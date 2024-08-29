Member Login
Home » Investing » My 5 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

My 5 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on the following five stocks.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian equity markets have witnessed healthy buying over the last few days, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 11% year-to-date. Amid improving investors’ sentiments, I am bullish on the following five stocks.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a discount retailer with an extensive presence across Canada. The company offers a wide range of consumer products at attractive prices through its superior direct sourcing and efficient logistics. So, it enjoys healthy same-store sales even during challenging environments.

Besides, the company is expanding its store network by opening 60-70 stores yearly and hopes to increase its store count to 2,000 by the end of fiscal 2031. Given its capital-efficient business model, quick sales ramp-up, and lower payback period, these expansions could boost its top and bottom lines. Further, it recently raised its stake in Dollarcity, which operates value stores in Latin America, from 50.1% to 60.1%. Dollarcity also has plans to add around 500 stores over the next six years, thus increasing its contribution towards Dollarama. Considering its healthy growth prospects, I expect Dollarama to outperform over the next three years.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a waste management company that operates in secondary exclusive markets in the United States and Canada, is my second pick. The company has utilized over 50% of its capital outlays since 2006 to make strategic acquisitions, thus boosting its financials. Continuing its acquisitions, the company has made several this year that could contribute $500 million to its annualized revenue. The acquisitions could also continue in the second half, with the company projecting the revenue contribution from acquisitions to increase to $700 million by the end of this year.

Moving toward its organic growth, WCN is constructing several renewable natural gas and resource recovery facilities, which could become operational in the coming years. Given the essential nature of its business, healthy growth prospects, and consistent dividend growth at a healthier rate, I am bullish on WCN.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) would be my third pick due to its consistent dividend growth, high yield, and healthy growth prospects. The midstream energy company’s financials are less susceptible to commodity price fluctuations, with its long-term cost-of-service contracts providing stability. Supported by its healthy cash flows, the company has raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 10% for the previous 29 years. Besides, its forward dividend yield stands at a juicy 6.9%.

Further, the company has strengthened its position in the natural gas utility space by acquiring two assets in the United States. It is also working on acquiring a third asset, which management expects to close this quarter. Further, progression with its secured capital program could expand its midstream and renewable assets. Amid these growth prospects, I expect Enbridge to maintain its dividend growth.

WELL Health Technologies

As my fourth pick, I am picking a small-cap stock, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), which offers higher growth prospects. The growing adoption of virtual services, digitization of patient records, and increased usage of software services in the healthcare sector have expanded its addressable market. Meanwhile, the company is launching artificial intelligence-powered innovative products, which could help healthcare professionals deliver positive patient outcomes.

Further, the healthtech has also adopted a comprehensive cost-cutting program, which has improved its operating efficiency and delivered cost savings. Despite its growth initiatives, WELL stock trades at 1.1 times analysts’ sales projections for the next four quarters, making it an attractive buy.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a subprime lender that has grown its top and bottom lines in double digits for the last 20 years. Despite this solid operating performance, the company has acquired around 2% of the $218 billion Canadian subprime market. So, its scope for expansion looks healthy. The falling interest rates and easing of inflation could boost economic activities, thus driving credit demand.

Meanwhile, the company’s expanded product range, solid distribution channels, geographical expansion, and growth in auto financing could allow it to benefit from the expanding addressable market. Also, its adoption of enhanced underwriting and income verification processes and next-generation credit models could lower risks. Considering all these factors, I believe goeasy would be an excellent buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to start from scratch? These four stocks provide long-term investors with stellar cash flow from dividends and…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have steadily increased dividends for decades.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

My Top 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

Can Constellation Software Stock Reach $10,000 in 10 Years?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock could steadily grow from here. Could investors see a $10,000 price by 2034?

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Retirement

Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks may not offer the largest dividend around, but they do offer long-term growth in returns for…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now: A TSX Focus

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the best stocks long-term investors may want to consider for long-term growth during this current market…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are many passive income stocks out there, but these are backed up by solid balance sheets and industries for…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dividend-paying Canadian stocks could help you grow your TFSA investments at a fast pace.

Read more »