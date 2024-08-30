1 Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

Sure, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could boom again. But I think this other stock is far more likely.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock on the TSX has had quite the rollercoaster ride, reflecting the dynamic nature of the e-commerce industry. After an impressive surge during the pandemic, as businesses shifted online, Shopify’s share price soared, reaching all-time highs and making many investors feel like they hit the jackpot.

However, as market conditions changed and growth slowed, the stock faced significant downturns, causing some anxiety among investors. The company’s recent focus on profitability over growth has led to mixed reactions. While some see it as a necessary shift, others worry about potential stagnation. Overall, Shopify’s stock embodies the highs of innovation and the lows of market adjustments, making it a fascinating yet unpredictable investment.

Considering Shopify

When considering Shopify’s stock, investors should take note of its recent financial performance, which shows strong growth across multiple metrics. For the second quarter (Q2) 2024, Shopify reported a 21% increase in revenue, reaching $2 billion, with even more impressive figures when adjusting for the sale of its logistics business. The company also saw a significant boost in gross profit. This climbed 25% year over year, and a free cash flow margin that more than doubled to 16%. These figures reflect Shopify’s successful execution of its growth strategies and its ability to adapt to a changing market. This makes it a compelling choice for those looking for growth potential.

Another key takeaway is Shopify’s commitment to long-term profitability while enhancing value for its merchants. The increase in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) by 25% indicates a healthy influx of new merchants and successful subscription plan pricing. This bodes well for future cash flows. Additionally, Shopify’s significant cash reserves of $5 billion provide a strong buffer against market volatility and allow for continued investment in growth opportunities.

However, it’s important for investors to keep an eye on the company’s valuation metrics, especially given the fluctuations in stock price and the ongoing economic environment, as these factors could influence potential returns. Overall, Shopify’s recent performance and solid outlook make it an intriguing option for growth-focused investors. But there could be a better buy.

Topicus

When comparing Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) to Shopify, several factors suggest that Topicus may be the more attractive investment right now. For the second quarter of 2024, Topicus reported a solid 14% increase in revenue, driven by strategic acquisitions and a respectable 4% organic growth. Notably, its net income also rose by 15%, translating into earnings per share that indicate healthy profitability. While Shopify grapples with higher valuations and intense competition in the e-commerce space, Topicus presents a more stable option. That’s with consistent growth in cash flows and a solid performance across multiple metrics. This steady upward trend in financial results, coupled with a focus on acquiring complementary businesses, paints a picture of a company poised for long-term success.

Another reason investors might lean towards Topicus is its operational efficiency and more conservative financial profile. With an enterprise value-to-revenue ratio that reflects a more attractive valuation compared to Shopify, Topicus stands out as a stock that could deliver substantial returns without the volatility often associated with high-growth tech stocks.

Furthermore, Topicus’s significant improvements in cash flow from operations, jumping from negative €15.4 million last year to €8.8 million this quarter, signals a healthy turnaround. One that suggests effective management strategies are in place. As Topicus continues to expand its market presence and enhance shareholder value through strategic investments, it presents a compelling case for investors looking for a stable yet growth-oriented option.