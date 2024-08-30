Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy 588 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100.55/Month in Passive Income

Buy 588 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100.55/Month in Passive Income

Monthly dividend stocks don’t have to be risky. In fact, with this dividend ETF you’re looking at safe income for life!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Exchange-traded funds (ETF) are a fantastic way to boost your passive-income potential beyond just traditional stocks. These investment vehicles pool money from multiple investors to buy a diversified portfolio of assets, including stocks, bonds, and even real estate. What makes them especially appealing for income-seeking investors is that many ETFs focus on dividend-paying stocks or fixed-income securities. This can provide regular income streams through dividends or interest payments.

Plus, they often come with lower fees compared to actively managed funds, making it easier to keep more of your earnings. So, whether you’re looking for exposure to a specific sector or want to create a diversified income portfolio, ETFs can be a smart choice for generating high income while you sit back and enjoy the benefits!

HDIV

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV), is a popular choice for investors looking to boost their income through dividends. This fund focuses on high-quality, dividend-paying stocks and is designed to provide a steady stream of income while also aiming for capital appreciation. With its diversified approach, HDIV invests in a range of sectors, making it a great option for those who want to reduce risk while still enjoying the benefits of dividend income. Plus, the ETF’s managers actively seek out opportunities to enhance yield. This means you might find even more attractive dividends coming your way!

What makes HDIV particularly appealing is its commitment to delivering monthly distributions, which is music to the ears of income-focused investors. The ETF typically targets a yield that exceeds that of many traditional equity investments, giving you the chance to enjoy a reliable income flow. Additionally, being a part of a fund means you don’t have to worry about selecting individual stocks. The management team does the heavy lifting for you. So, if you’re on the hunt for a way to generate passive income while maintaining a diversified portfolio, HDIV could be a solid addition to your investment strategy!

Why buy now?

The HDIV ETF is a compelling option now for investors seeking high income through a diversified portfolio. With an impressive yield of 10.65% at writing, it stands out as a strong contender for those looking to boost their passive income. The ETF has shown solid performance with a year-to-date total return of 14.96%, highlighting its ability to generate attractive returns for investors. What makes HDIV particularly appealing is its focus on high-quality dividend-paying stocks, with about 85.88% of its assets allocated to equities across various sectors. Primarily financial services, technology, and utilities. This diversification helps mitigate risk while providing the potential for capital appreciation.

Another key highlight is HDIV’s management strategy, which involves investing in other yield-maximizing ETFs, including those focused on sectors like energy, healthcare, and technology. This approach not only enhances the income potential but also allows for a more dynamic investment strategy without needing to actively manage individual stocks. With a low expense ratio and no exposure to bonds, HDIV is tailored for income-oriented investors. For those looking for a steady stream of income with the potential for growth, HDIV offers a robust solution, making it a trustworthy addition to any income-focused investment portfolio.

Bottom line

So, let’s say you were to put $10,000 towards HDIV ETF right now. Here is what that could turn into through dividend income!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
HDIV$17588$2.052$1,206.58monthly$10,000

That’s right. Invest in this ETF, and you will gain another $1,206.58 in dividends alone, not even including returns. Monthly, that’ll come to a whopping $100.55.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 26% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian bank stock deserves to be on your radar.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: Earn $642.96 Per Year Tax-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is THE tool when it comes to making income each year. But it's likely you don't even know…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Build a Tax-Free Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in monthly dividend stocks such as Whitecap Resources and holding it in a TFSA can help you generate a…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income: CIBC or Pembina?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are top options, but which is the better long-term hold?

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the TSX Composite?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks might seem like a steal with such high yields, but I would think twice before buying in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: Earn $250 Per Month Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high-dividend stocks such as Alaris Equity and Exchange Income can help you earn $250 in tax-free income every…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 1 Top Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for September

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are due for a further rise, but this one utility stock is a top long-term hold for dividend…

Read more »