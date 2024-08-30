Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Build a Tax-Free Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

TFSA Investors: Build a Tax-Free Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

Investing in monthly dividend stocks such as Whitecap Resources and holding it in a TFSA can help you generate a recurring income stream.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Investors can use the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to build a tax-free monthly passive-income portfolio with just $20,000. The TFSA is a popular registered account in Canada, as any returns earned are exempt from taxes. Moreover, you can hold various qualified investments, such as Guaranteed Investment Certificates, stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded funds in this account.

The TFSA contribution limit has increased to $7,000 in 2024, bringing the total contribution room to $95,000. In this article, I have shortlisted two monthly dividend stocks you can buy right now in a TFSA to begin a steady dividend stream in August 2024.

Whitecap Resources stock

Valued at $6.3 billion by market cap, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) offers a tasty dividend yield of almost 7%, given its monthly cash dividend of $0.061 per share. Whitecap is a Canada-based oil and gas company that aims to generate $700 million in free cash flow this year. So, priced at nine times forward funds flow, the TSX stock is quite cheap, making it an enticing investment choice right now.

Given its outstanding share count, it would pay close to $440 million to shareholders in annual dividends, indicating a payout ratio of 63% that is sustainable even if oil prices decline in the near term.

Whitecap generates enough cash flow to service its interest payments with a net debt of $1 billion and a debt/EBITDA (earnings between interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) multiple of 0.6 times.

The company will also allocate $1 billion towards capital expenditures, which should drive future cash flows and dividends. Since 2011, Whitecap has raised its funds flow at a compound annual growth rate of 11%, while its dividends have risen by 44% annually in the last four years.

Whitecap expects to increase its production from 169,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2024 to 215,000 boe/d in 2029. It expects funds flow to increase to $4 billion by 2029 and eliminate debt in the next five years. Bay Street remains bullish on Whitecap Resources stock and expects the stock to gain 30% in the next 12 months.

Dream Industrial REIT stock

With more than $8 billion in total assets, Dream Industrial (TSX:DIR.UN) is among the largest real estate investment trusts in Canada. Dream Industrial’s extensive portfolio allows it to recycle capital from selling non-strategic assets and reinvesting proceeds in higher-growth projects. In 2024, it has completed dispositions worth $70 million at prices exceeding carrying values.

In the second quarter, Dream Industrial conditionally leased more than 500,000 square feet within various development projects, further expanding its portfolio of cash-generating assets.

The REIT ended Q2 with funds from operations of $0.25 per share, indicating a payout ratio of less than 70%, given it pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share. A sustainable payout ratio allows Dream Industrial to strengthen its balance sheet and maintain operational flexibility.

Dream Industrial offers shareholders a forward yield of over 5%. If we account for dividend reinvestments, the stock has returned 166% in the last decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 26% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian bank stock deserves to be on your radar.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: Earn $642.96 Per Year Tax-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is THE tool when it comes to making income each year. But it's likely you don't even know…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 588 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100.55/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividend stocks don't have to be risky. In fact, with this dividend ETF you're looking at safe income for…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income: CIBC or Pembina?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are top options, but which is the better long-term hold?

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the TSX Composite?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks might seem like a steal with such high yields, but I would think twice before buying in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: Earn $250 Per Month Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high-dividend stocks such as Alaris Equity and Exchange Income can help you earn $250 in tax-free income every…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 1 Top Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for September

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are due for a further rise, but this one utility stock is a top long-term hold for dividend…

Read more »