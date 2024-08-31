2 Rock-Solid Stocks for an Up-and-Down Market

Ups and downs are an inherent part of the stock market and a natural element of its appeal because, without this movement, there would be little opportunity for investors. However, this also comes with risks that only some are comfortable with.

This is why many conservative investors who tend to prioritize safety and preservation of the capital over higher returns tend to stick to reliable, blue-chip stocks that offer consistent performance and dividends. However, there are at least two blue-chips that are both resilient and rewarding enough for not just conservative investors but risk-takers as well. These stocks can also serve as safety anchors in shaky markets.

A utility company

While almost all utility companies are generally considered safe investments, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is arguably in a league of its own. This Canadian utility giant operates in multiple countries and two different regions.

This comprehensive geographic profile dilutes risks associated with concentration and gives the company access to various growth opportunities. The customer portfolio is quite sizable at 3.5 million (electricity and natural gas).

The bulk of its portfolio is regulated, with just 1% of assets classified as unregulated. This leads to highly reliable revenues, which has been an important catalyst behind its impressive dividend history—49 years of consecutive dividend growth. Fortis is the second oldest Aristocrat in the country and is just one year away from becoming Canada’s second Dividend King.

The resilience that makes it a fantastic pick for a shaky market stems primarily from its business model and rock-solid financials. But that’s not the only reason for choosing this company. In addition to its reliable dividends at a decent yield (4% at the time of writing this), it also offers modest growth potential, especially if you hold the stock for the long term.

A food and medicine retailer

Metro (TSX:MRU) is one of the largest Canadian grocery/food and pharmacy chains. This Quebec-based company has a local footprint, and all of its 975 food stores and 645 drugstores are in these two provinces, under various names.

Since food and medicine are necessities that people cannot avoid, regardless of the economic conditions, Metro’s business model is quite resilient. A compelling example is the 2020 crash when the stock barely dipped and fully recovered within the year.

Being a low-volatility stock is just part of its overall appeal. It’s also a Dividend Aristocrat that has grown its payouts for 28 consecutive years. The yield (at the time of writing this) is 1.5%. A more impressive characteristic is its capital appreciation potential. The stock rose by about 50% in the last five years, and it’s on track to double its investors’ capital in one decade.

Foolish takeaway

The two stocks are ideal in weak and unpredictable markets. Their business models are tied to core necessities that people can’t stop paying for, regardless of the current economic and market conditions, allowing them to generate stable revenues even during economic downturns. This is also reflected in their minimal dips and quick recoveries in market crashes.