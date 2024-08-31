Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Rock-Solid Stocks for an Up-and-Down Market

2 Rock-Solid Stocks for an Up-and-Down Market

These two stocks can serve as safety anchors in shaky markets.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

Ups and downs are an inherent part of the stock market and a natural element of its appeal because, without this movement, there would be little opportunity for investors. However, this also comes with risks that only some are comfortable with.

This is why many conservative investors who tend to prioritize safety and preservation of the capital over higher returns tend to stick to reliable, blue-chip stocks that offer consistent performance and dividends. However, there are at least two blue-chips that are both resilient and rewarding enough for not just conservative investors but risk-takers as well. These stocks can also serve as safety anchors in shaky markets.

A utility company

While almost all utility companies are generally considered safe investments, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is arguably in a league of its own. This Canadian utility giant operates in multiple countries and two different regions.

This comprehensive geographic profile dilutes risks associated with concentration and gives the company access to various growth opportunities. The customer portfolio is quite sizable at 3.5 million (electricity and natural gas).

The bulk of its portfolio is regulated, with just 1% of assets classified as unregulated. This leads to highly reliable revenues, which has been an important catalyst behind its impressive dividend history—49 years of consecutive dividend growth. Fortis is the second oldest Aristocrat in the country and is just one year away from becoming Canada’s second Dividend King.

The resilience that makes it a fantastic pick for a shaky market stems primarily from its business model and rock-solid financials. But that’s not the only reason for choosing this company. In addition to its reliable dividends at a decent yield (4% at the time of writing this), it also offers modest growth potential, especially if you hold the stock for the long term.

A food and medicine retailer

Metro (TSX:MRU) is one of the largest Canadian grocery/food and pharmacy chains. This Quebec-based company has a local footprint, and all of its 975 food stores and 645 drugstores are in these two provinces, under various names.

Since food and medicine are necessities that people cannot avoid, regardless of the economic conditions, Metro’s business model is quite resilient. A compelling example is the 2020 crash when the stock barely dipped and fully recovered within the year.

Being a low-volatility stock is just part of its overall appeal. It’s also a Dividend Aristocrat that has grown its payouts for 28 consecutive years. The yield (at the time of writing this) is 1.5%. A more impressive characteristic is its capital appreciation potential. The stock rose by about 50% in the last five years, and it’s on track to double its investors’ capital in one decade.

Foolish takeaway

The two stocks are ideal in weak and unpredictable markets. Their business models are tied to core necessities that people can’t stop paying for, regardless of the current economic and market conditions, allowing them to generate stable revenues even during economic downturns. This is also reflected in their minimal dips and quick recoveries in market crashes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Much You Should Earn to Claim the Maximum CPP Benefit of $1,937.73!

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees need to earn above the maximum pensionable earnings threshold of $68,000 to be eligible for the maximum CPP…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) has an incredibly high dividend yield, but is that enough to consider the stock long term?

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Rally in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends and still look cheap.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Rising Dividend Stocks That Should Benefit From Rate Cuts

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks are on a roll and could go much higher.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want an opportunity, this dividend stock offers it with shares down 18% from heights reached a few years…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

Want to earn passive income tax-free? Check out these top dividend stocks to stash in your TFSA for the next…

Read more »

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Dividend Stocks

Is ATD Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is down this year, but is it a bargain?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $128 Per Month Tax Free

| Jitendra Parashar

You can add these two top TSX dividend stocks to your TFSA now to create a reliable source of monthly…

Read more »