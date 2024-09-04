Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy Over Enbridge

1 Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy Over Enbridge

Here’s why Secure Energy Services stock may outpace Enbridge in the next 10 years.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is among the most popular dividend stocks in Canada. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant pays investors an annual dividend of $3.66 per share, which translates to a forward yield of 6.7%. Moreover, the company has raised these payouts at an annual rate of 10% (on average) since 1995, enhancing the effective yield significantly.

In the last 30 years, ENB stock has returned 1,400% to shareholders. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are much higher at 5,450%.

Is Enbridge stock still a good buy?

As historical returns don’t matter much to current and future shareholders, let’s see if Enbridge stock is still a good buy at the current valuation. Enbridge owns and operates a diversified portfolio of cash-generating assets. Around 98% of its cash flows are contracted, and 80% of its EBITDA has inflation-linked protections.

Despite a challenging macro environment, Enbridge reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $4.33 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, up from $4 billion in the year-ago period. Its distributable cash flow per share stood at $3.86 billion or $1.34, indicating a payout ratio of 68%, which is sustainable as it provides Enbridge with the flexibility to reinvest in acquisitions and reduce balance sheet debt.

Last year, Enbridge announced plans to acquire three natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy for $19 billion. The acquisitions are forecast to be completed by the end of 2024, providing Enbridge with more stable cash flow generation and lower risk compared to its existing profile.

Enbridge expects to invest roughly $8 billion each year in capital expenditures which should drive its future cash flows and dividends higher. While Enbridge offers you an attractive dividend yield, it will unlikely deliver substantial capital gains in the future. Here’s another cheap dividend stock you can buy instead of Enbridge.

Is Secure Energy Services stock undervalued?

Valued at $3 billion by market cap, Secure Energy Services has grown its revenue by 17.8% annually in the past ten years, while adjusted earnings have risen by 15.9%. Despite its stellar returns, the TSX energy stock has been down 55% since September 2014, allowing you to buy a quality company at a discount.

Secure Energy provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies in Canada and the United States. Its midstream infrastructure business provides services, including pipeline transportation, oilfield waste processing, crude oil pipelines, and landfills, among others. It also has an environmental and fluid management business that is involved in hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, as well as fluid management for drilling.

Secure Energy Services pays investors an annual dividend of $0.40 per share, suggesting a yield of 3.34%. In the last 12 months, Secure Energy has reported a free cash flow of $249 million, indicating a payout ratio of less than 40%.

Bay Street analysts expect Secure Energy to grow its adjusted earnings from $0.65 per share in 2024 to $0.82 per share in 2025. Priced at 14 times forward earnings, SES stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 22% to consensus price target estimates in September 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

CRA Tax Breaks: The Future of the Capital Gains Tax Credit in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you realize large capital gains on Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock, you could pay a large tax.

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

Beginning Investors: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Here's why these three TSX stocks are a must-buy for new investors with a long-term horizon.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is AQN Stock Finally a Buy for its Attractive Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 68% from all-time highs, AQN remains a high-risk investment due to its weak financials and high dividend-payout ratio.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Set You Up for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) has been having a few rough years and yet always seems to manage to get out on top.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three are the best TSX stocks out there, and not just because of great recent performance. There is far…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Dexterra Group can help you deliver outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Is This TSX Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for Canadians?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is quite reliable as a Dividend King. But the returns aren't so reliable for this utility…

Read more »