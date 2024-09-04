2 TSX Stocks Set Up for Massive Earnings Growth

As the earnings season on the TSX winds down, the markets are starting to quiet down a bit. Most of the big players have already shared their numbers, leaving fewer surprises and less market drama. It’s a time when investors can catch their breath, review the latest results, and maybe even start thinking about the next round of earnings reports. So, while the action might be slowing, it’s a great moment to reassess and plan ahead! And that’s exactly what we’re doing today, with two TSX stocks still due for another earnings rise just before we end this season.

Couche-Tard

As Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) gears up to report earnings, investors should prepare for a report that’s as dynamic as the company’s recent strategic moves. The convenience store giant has been busy on multiple fronts, from its recent friendly bid for Seven & i Holdings to its definitive agreement to acquire GetGo Café + Markets. While these acquisitions highlight Couche-Tard’s ambitious growth strategy, the company’s financials might show some strain from ongoing economic pressures and recent investments.

In the upcoming earnings report, investors might notice some softer numbers, particularly due to a weaker road transportation fuel gross margin in the U.S. and the impact of one less week in the fiscal quarter compared to last year. However, despite these hurdles, Couche-Tard has demonstrated resilience, focusing on cost control and strategic expansions, including its recent share-repurchase program. The addition of GetGo’s innovative stores to its portfolio is expected to bolster long-term growth, even if the immediate financial impact is yet to be fully realized.

Looking ahead, Couche-Tard’s leadership transition, with Alex Miller stepping in as chief executive officer on September 6, adds another layer of intrigue. Investors will be eager to see how this new chapter unfolds, especially as the company continues to navigate economic challenges while pursuing aggressive growth through acquisitions. With these factors in play, the upcoming earnings release will likely provide a mix of short-term challenges and long-term potential for this global convenience giant.

North West Company

As The North West Company (TSX:NWC) prepares to announce its earnings as well, investors should be ready for a mixed bag of results, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to balance growth with rising costs. In the previous quarter, NWC delivered solid gains, with a 4.0% increase in sales, driven by strong same-store sales and the addition of new stores. However, rising expenses, particularly due to inflation and higher wage costs, have been a challenge, slightly dampening the company’s profitability.

This upcoming earnings report will likely highlight NWC’s focus on operational excellence, a strategy that has helped the company navigate a tricky economic landscape. The company’s commitment to being in stock and providing value to its customers has been a key driver of its recent performance, and investors can expect to see continued efforts in this area. However, the impact of cost inflation and the company’s investments in new stores could weigh on margins, making it a key area to watch.

Looking forward, investors should also pay attention to NWC’s strategic initiatives and how they’re setting the stage for future growth. While the immediate outlook might be tempered by cost pressures, the company’s expansion efforts and focus on efficiency should provide a solid foundation for long-term success. With a steady dividend yield of 3.42% and a history of growth, NWC remains an attractive option for investors looking for stability in their portfolios.