Member Login
Home » Investing » Is This TSX Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for Canadians?

Is This TSX Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for Canadians?

Sure, Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is quite reliable as a Dividend King. But the returns aren’t so reliable for this utility stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing, there are some stocks that just stick out. And one of those is Fortis (TSX:FTS). While Fortis is certainly a Dividend King, boasting a reliable payout history and a respectable yield at 3.91%, it might not be the most exciting buy out there.

While that doesn’t necessarily point to a reason not to invest, the growth might. The stock’s growth has lagged behind broader market indices, with a 12.10% gain over the past year compared to the S&P 500’s 25.61% increase. Furthermore, its high debt levels and relatively modest return on equity of 7.44% could be seen as limitations in a market, especially where investors are increasingly seeking both income and growth potential.

So, while Fortis stock offers stability, it may lack the oomph for those looking for more dynamic returns. Luckily, there are other high-yielders that may offer it instead.

SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) looks like a compelling high-yield buy right now, thanks to its robust dividend yield of over 7%. This is significantly above the average for real estate investment trusts (REIT) on the TSX. And certainly higher than what you would get with Fortis. With a strong occupancy rate of 98.2% and a solid portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties across Canada, SmartCentres has demonstrated consistent cash flow generation. This makes it a reliable income generator for investors.

Plus, the ongoing development projects, including residential and self-storage properties, add an extra layer of growth potential that can drive future value and keep those dividends flowing. In addition, the stock is trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.83, and investors can see that it is undervalued compared to its assets. This provides a margin of safety for investors looking to add a quality REIT to their portfolios.

Even though the payout ratio is on the higher side, the trust’s well-diversified portfolio and steady rental income offer confidence that the dividends are sustainable. So, if you’re hunting for a high-yield opportunity with a solid track record and growth prospects, SmartCentres might be just the ticket.

Extendicare

Extendicare (TSX:EXE) is looking like a fantastic high-yield stock to add to your portfolio right now as well. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.39% at the time of writing, it’s delivering an impressive income stream. And this is especially appealing in today’s market. The company’s strong financials back up this yield. Recent earnings show significant growth in revenue, net income, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). This stability and growth in earnings support its solid dividend, making it a reliable option for income-focused investors.

Moreover, Extendicare has been making strategic moves that enhance its long-term potential. The company has been improving its operating margins thanks to increased funding in long-term care and home healthcare services. Its continued expansion in managed services and successful real estate transactions, like the recent long-term care redevelopment project sale, demonstrate its commitment to maximizing shareholder value. So, if you’re on the hunt for a steady, high-yield stock with growth potential, EXE on the TSX is definitely worth a closer look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

CRA Tax Breaks: The Future of the Capital Gains Tax Credit in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you realize large capital gains on Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock, you could pay a large tax.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy Over Enbridge

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Secure Energy Services stock may outpace Enbridge in the next 10 years.

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

Beginning Investors: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Here's why these three TSX stocks are a must-buy for new investors with a long-term horizon.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is AQN Stock Finally a Buy for its Attractive Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 68% from all-time highs, AQN remains a high-risk investment due to its weak financials and high dividend-payout ratio.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Set You Up for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) has been having a few rough years and yet always seems to manage to get out on top.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three are the best TSX stocks out there, and not just because of great recent performance. There is far…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Dexterra Group can help you deliver outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »