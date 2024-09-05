Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

These TSX stocks deserve to be on your radar today.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Canadians are using their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) to build portfolios of investments that will provide retirement income to complement The Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, and company pensions.

One popular strategy involves buying top TSX dividend stocks and using the distributions to acquire new shares until it is time to start spending the proceeds of the investments.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) raised its dividend in each of the past 29 years and more gains should be on the way. The energy infrastructure giant continues to drive growth through a combination of strategic acquisitions and development projects. Enbridge is in the process of completing its US$14 billion takeover of three natural gas distribution utilities in the United States. The purchases will make Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. The bet is driven by anticipated demand growth for natural gas as new gas-fired power generation facilities are built to provide electricity for AI data centres and other needs, including electric vehicles.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s extensive natural gas transmission network of pipelines and storage facilities combined with the distribution assets position the company to benefit from the anticipated use of hydrogen as a fuel that could be delivered through natural gas infrastructure.

Enbridge’s oil pipelines and export facilities are still strategically important, and the company is expanding its renewable energy group.

Distributable cash flow is expected to grow at a steady pace, supported by the addition of new assets. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Enbridge trades near $55 per share at the time of writing. It was as high as $59 in 2022 before pulling back when the central banks started to aggressively raise interest rates.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) trades near $22.50 at the time of writing compared to $34 at the high point in 2022. The stock is finally picking up some momentum after a rough couple of years caused by rising debt expenses and weaker revenue in the Telus International subsidiary.

The stock is probably still oversold. Telus delivered adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth in 2023 and is targeting another gain in 2024 despite the headwinds. Falling interest rates will reduce borrowing costs, and the extensive staff reductions that occurred over the past year have trimmed expenses.

Investors who buy Telus at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is arguably a contrarian pick right now. The stock is out of favour due to high provisions for credit losses largely caused by a few bad client loans in its American operations. Investors are also upset that Bank of Montreal made a large U.S. acquisition at an elevated price right before regional American banks took a beating in early 2023.

The US$16.3 billion purchase of Bank of the West was negotiated near the end of 2021 at the peak of the post-pandemic rally in bank stocks, but the deal didn’t close until the start of February 2023, just before chaos hit the regional banks in the United States.

Near-term headwinds are expected, but the Bank of the West deal should prove to be beneficial over the long run. In the meantime, investors can get a 5.5% yield from BMO stock while they wait for the recovery. Bank of Montreal has paid a dividend annually for nearly two centuries.

The bottom line on stocks for retirement

Enbridge, Telus, and Bank of Montreal pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, TELUS, and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Retirement

stock research, analyze data
Retirement

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP in September

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for some RRSP investments for long-term passive income? These could turn even a small investment into huge…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Retirement

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stock Market

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three quality TSX stocks you can buy now to benefit from outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Big Upside Potential

| Andrew Walker

These rising dividend stocks should have more room to run.

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Retirement

Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks may not offer the largest dividend around, but they do offer long-term growth in returns for…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer up immense returns and growth for investors, especially young investors looking to hold long term.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Steady Income

| Kay Ng

Safe income is a top priority for retirees. These two top TSX dividend stocks offer big and safe dividend income.

Read more »

Technology
Retirement

How to Retire at 50 With $1 Million and $1,000/Month in Tax-Free Income

| Puja Tayal

Is it possible to retire at 50 with $1 million in your portfolio and a monthly passive income of $1,000?…

Read more »